top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay International North Bay / Marin North Coast Peninsula Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism Front Page
Occupations Established at UC Berkeley and Cal Poly Humboldt
Wed Apr 24 2024 (Updated 05/08/24)
Occupations Established at Universities Across California
From Coast to Coast, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians
Occupations Established at UC Berkeley and Cal Poly Humboldt
Students at UC Berkeley, Cal Poly Humboldt, Stanford, Sonoma State, San Francisco State, Sacramento State, University of San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis joined students at colleges throughout the country to establish occupations in support of Palestinians. Outrage at Israel's attempted genocide in Gaza has produced a movement of encampments at Harvard, Columbia, Barnard, Boston University, Yale, MIT, NYU, USC, UT Austin, and many more so far. Police have arrested hundreds, and yet the protests persist and continue to expand.

On April 22, UC Berkeley students established a Gaza support encampment in front of Sproul Hall, scene of decades of activism. On the same day, students at Cal Poly Humboldt started an occupation of Siemens Hall, which led campus officials to close the campus.

While Netanyahu pushed his Palestinian genocide off the headlines with his cynical Iran maneuver, young people throughout the country are putting it right back.

Stanford students initially kicked off their first round of protest to stop the genocide in Gaza in October 2023, with a sit-in consisting of multiple tents in White Plaza which lasted 120 days, through winter break and winter rain storms, until police broke up the encampment in February.

UC Berkeley: photo All Out for Rapha Rally at UCB | photo UC Berkeley Palestine Support Encampment - April 28 | photo At UCB, the Encampment and a Free Palestine with UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student | photo Day Three of UCB Gaza Support Encampment | photo UC Berkeley Free Palestine Encampment Demands | photo Gaza Support Encampment at UC Berkeley

Cal Poly Humboldt: event Free Palestine Commencement | photo SDS Humboldt Statement on the End of the Occupation of Siemens Hall | article CFA Humboldt Condemns Arrest of Students and Faculty | photo From Redwood Trees to Olive Groves, the Commune Grows | photo A Message from Occupiers | event Cops Off Campus! | photo Student Occupation Shuts Down Cal Poly Humboldt

Stanford University: photo Hands Off Rafah Rally at Stanford | photo Interloper at Stanford Encampment Assaults Students Gets Arrested | photo Stanford Faculty Members Speak Out in Solidarity at Student Encampment | photo Stanford Encampment for Palestine Serene for Now: Night 4 | photo Stanford U. Encampment in Second Day | photo Stanford Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment | event Stanford University: Take Back Admit Weekend event Rise Up for Palestine at Stanford (March 12) | event Stanford Rally for Palestine (Feb 24) | photo At Stanford University, Hundreds Mobilize Again This Week for Sit-in Defense (Feb 12) | photo Stanford Sit-In to Stop Gaza Genocide Threatened with Removal by University Administration (Feb 8 & 9) | photo Protesters Block Streets in Palo Alto for Gaza (Jan 7)

Sonoma State University: event Sonoma State Liberation Encampment: Study Group & Community Protest | photo Sonoma State University Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment

San Francisco State University: article Students at San Francisco State Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | article Faculty for Justice in Palestine SFSU Statement of Support for Student Protests | event SFSU Rally for Solidarity with Gaza

Sacramento State University: article CSU Sacramento Students Launch Encampment in Support of Gaza

University of San Francisco: photo Et Tu USF! | article Students at University of San Francisco Launch 'Popular University for Gaza' | event Free Palestine: USF Divest from Israel

UC Santa Cruz: photo Day Three at UCSC's Gaza Solidarity Encampment | photo On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | article Students at UC Santa Cruz Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment | event UCSC May Day Rally | event Solidarity Seder

UC Davis: article Students at UC Davis Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment

UCLA: article UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment Press Release

See Also: photo Student encampments are the laboratory of our future | photo GW President Calls for End to Protest; Students Vow to Continue | article AHA Statement on 2024 Campus Protests | article Bay Area Autonomists Reflections on UCB, SFSU, and USF Camps | photo Gaza Student Protest at GWU Continues to Grow | article Anatomy of a Moral Panic | article CAIR Condemns House Adoption of Misleading Antisemitism Awareness Act | pdf ACLU Condemns House Passage of Dangerous Bill That Would Chill Free Speech | article Escalation and Orientation | pdf The Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide 2024 Edition | article Updated List of Protests at Colleges, Universities | article NLG Condemns Attacks on Gaza Solidarity Encampments | pdf Columbia Students File Civil Rights Complaint After NYPD Arrests, National Guard Threat | photo Pro-Palestinian Campus Encampments Spread Nationwide Amid Mass Arrests at Columbia, NYU & Yale

Related Features: Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2024-05-08 Resistance to Deceptive Forest Service Measure is Growing Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S.2024-05-08 Regulators are Failing to Protect Children from Repeat Exposure to Dangerous Pesticides Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-24 From Coast to Coast, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians Front Page | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-09 Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | East Bay2024-03-20 Victory! EFF Helps Indybay Resist San Francisco Police Warrant and Gag Order Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco2024-02-09 Catholic Anti-Choice Marchers Get an Earful from Abortion Rights Activists in San Francisco Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | U.S.2024-01-10 Wall of Shipping Containers Intended to Keep the Public Out of People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California2023-12-08 Largest Ever Pro-Palestine Marches in NorCal Demand End to US Aid for Israel's War on Gaza Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-10-31 Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Central Valley | California | U.S.2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
South Bay
San Francisco
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code