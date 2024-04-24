From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Apr 24 2024 (Updated 05/08/24)Occupations Established at Universities Across California
From Coast to Coast, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians
Students at UC Berkeley, Cal Poly Humboldt, Stanford, Sonoma State, San Francisco State, Sacramento State, University of San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis joined students at colleges throughout the country to establish occupations in support of Palestinians. Outrage at Israel's attempted genocide in Gaza has produced a movement of encampments at Harvard, Columbia, Barnard, Boston University, Yale, MIT, NYU, USC, UT Austin, and many more so far. Police have arrested hundreds, and yet the protests persist and continue to expand.
On April 22, UC Berkeley students established a Gaza support encampment in front of Sproul Hall, scene of decades of activism. On the same day, students at Cal Poly Humboldt started an occupation of Siemens Hall, which led campus officials to close the campus.
While Netanyahu pushed his Palestinian genocide off the headlines with his cynical Iran maneuver, young people throughout the country are putting it right back.
Stanford students initially kicked off their first round of protest to stop the genocide in Gaza in October 2023, with a sit-in consisting of multiple tents in White Plaza which lasted 120 days, through winter break and winter rain storms, until police broke up the encampment in February.
UC Berkeley: All Out for Rapha Rally at UCB | UC Berkeley Palestine Support Encampment - April 28 | At UCB, the Encampment and a Free Palestine with UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student | Day Three of UCB Gaza Support Encampment | UC Berkeley Free Palestine Encampment Demands | Gaza Support Encampment at UC Berkeley
Cal Poly Humboldt: Free Palestine Commencement | SDS Humboldt Statement on the End of the Occupation of Siemens Hall | CFA Humboldt Condemns Arrest of Students and Faculty | From Redwood Trees to Olive Groves, the Commune Grows | A Message from Occupiers | Cops Off Campus! | Student Occupation Shuts Down Cal Poly Humboldt
Stanford University: Hands Off Rafah Rally at Stanford | Interloper at Stanford Encampment Assaults Students Gets Arrested | Stanford Faculty Members Speak Out in Solidarity at Student Encampment | Stanford Encampment for Palestine Serene for Now: Night 4 | Stanford U. Encampment in Second Day | Stanford Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment | Stanford University: Take Back Admit Weekend Rise Up for Palestine at Stanford (March 12) | Stanford Rally for Palestine (Feb 24) | At Stanford University, Hundreds Mobilize Again This Week for Sit-in Defense (Feb 12) | Stanford Sit-In to Stop Gaza Genocide Threatened with Removal by University Administration (Feb 8 & 9) | Protesters Block Streets in Palo Alto for Gaza (Jan 7)
Sonoma State University: Sonoma State Liberation Encampment: Study Group & Community Protest | Sonoma State University Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment
San Francisco State University: Students at San Francisco State Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | Faculty for Justice in Palestine SFSU Statement of Support for Student Protests | SFSU Rally for Solidarity with Gaza
Sacramento State University: CSU Sacramento Students Launch Encampment in Support of Gaza
University of San Francisco: Et Tu USF! | Students at University of San Francisco Launch 'Popular University for Gaza' | Free Palestine: USF Divest from Israel
UC Santa Cruz: Day Three at UCSC's Gaza Solidarity Encampment | On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | Students at UC Santa Cruz Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment | UCSC May Day Rally | Solidarity Seder
UC Davis: Students at UC Davis Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment
UCLA: UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment Press Release
See Also: Student encampments are the laboratory of our future | GW President Calls for End to Protest; Students Vow to Continue | AHA Statement on 2024 Campus Protests | Bay Area Autonomists Reflections on UCB, SFSU, and USF Camps | Gaza Student Protest at GWU Continues to Grow | Anatomy of a Moral Panic | CAIR Condemns House Adoption of Misleading Antisemitism Awareness Act | ACLU Condemns House Passage of Dangerous Bill That Would Chill Free Speech | Escalation and Orientation | The Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide 2024 Edition | Updated List of Protests at Colleges, Universities | NLG Condemns Attacks on Gaza Solidarity Encampments | Columbia Students File Civil Rights Complaint After NYPD Arrests, National Guard Threat | Pro-Palestinian Campus Encampments Spread Nationwide Amid Mass Arrests at Columbia, NYU & Yale
Related Features: Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
