Students at UC Berkeley, Cal Poly Humboldt, Stanford, Sonoma State, San Francisco State, Sacramento State, University of San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis joined students at colleges throughout the country to establish occupations in support of Palestinians. Outrage at Israel's attempted genocide in Gaza has produced a movement of encampments at Harvard, Columbia, Barnard, Boston University, Yale, MIT, NYU, USC, UT Austin, and many more so far. Police have arrested hundreds, and yet the protests persist and continue to expand.On April 22, UC Berkeley students established a Gaza support encampment in front of Sproul Hall, scene of decades of activism. On the same day, students at Cal Poly Humboldt started an occupation of Siemens Hall, which led campus officials to close the campus.While Netanyahu pushed his Palestinian genocide off the headlines with his cynical Iran maneuver, young people throughout the country are putting it right back.Stanford students initially kicked off their first round of protest to stop the genocide in Gaza in October 2023, with a sit-in consisting of multiple tents in White Plaza which lasted 120 days, through winter break and winter rain storms, until police broke up the encampment in February. Rise Up for Palestine at Stanford (March 12) | Stanford Rally for Palestine (Feb 24) | At Stanford University, Hundreds Mobilize Again This Week for Sit-in Defense (Feb 12) | Stanford Sit-In to Stop Gaza Genocide Threatened with Removal by University Administration (Feb 8 & 9) | Protesters Block Streets in Palo Alto for Gaza (Jan 7)