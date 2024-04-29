From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Students at San Francisco State Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment
On April 29, students at San Francisco State University established an encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The encampment is located at the Main Quad of campus, and students are requesting support be made through their Venmo account. At 8pm, students will hold a Vigil for Gaza.
Students for Gaza SFSU posted this anouncement on social media on April 29 that the encampment had been launched:
"Today, SFSU students established our encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. This is possible with the support and organizations of various communities here on and off campus. If you are looking for ways to support please consider donating to our venmo."
Students at the encampment have organized a "Vigil for Gaza" to begin at 8pm on April 29, stating:
"Together, we remember and honor the martyrs lost in Gaza, victims of the ongoing genocide. Let's raise our voices and hearts in solidarity. Your presence, your compassion, makes a difference."
For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/studentsforgaza_sfsu/
