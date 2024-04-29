top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Students at San Francisco State Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment

by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 5:26PM
On April 29, students at San Francisco State University established an encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The encampment is located at the Main Quad of campus, and students are requesting support be made through their Venmo account. At 8pm, students will hold a Vigil for Gaza.
On April 29, students at San Francisco State University established an encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The encampment i...
original image (1323x1324)
Students for Gaza SFSU posted this anouncement on social media on April 29 that the encampment had been launched:

"Today, SFSU students established our encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. This is possible with the support and organizations of various communities here on and off campus. If you are looking for ways to support please consider donating to our venmo."

Students at the encampment have organized a "Vigil for Gaza" to begin at 8pm on April 29, stating:

"Together, we remember and honor the martyrs lost in Gaza, victims of the ongoing genocide. Let's raise our voices and hearts in solidarity. Your presence, your compassion, makes a difference."

For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/studentsforgaza_sfsu/
§Vigil for Gaza
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 5:26PM
sm_sfsu-vigil-for-gaza.jpg
original image (1199x1323)
§Students for Gaza Venmo
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 5:26PM
sm_sfsu-students-for-gaza-venmo.jpg
original image (1298x1323)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code