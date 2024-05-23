top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

UCSC Community Solidarity with Palestine and UAW March

Date:
Friday, May 24, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
UCSC Community Solidarity with Palestine and UAW March, meet at 7-Eleven, 218 Cardiff Pl., Santa Cruz
This week, Academic Workers kicked off a strike at UCSC for Palestine! For the past month, student encampments have been popping up at campuses all over the world, taking their lead from the solidarity encampment at Columbia University. In some instances, these brave students have faced brutal repression from campus administrations, police, and Zionist mobs. After one such mob attacked the UCLA encampment, the cops (who stood by and watched the right wing mob attack students with clubs and explosives) then came in and violently swept the encampment the next day. This was followed by similar violent police raids at UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

In response, UAW 4811, the Union representing graduate workers, tutors, researchers and postdocs, has called for a strike modeled on the “stand up strikes” at the big three automakers last year. This strike is historic in several ways that make it something that everyone should stand up and support.

UCSC Community Solidarity with Palestine and UAW March, meet at 7-Eleven, 218 Cardiff Pl. march to picket line at Bay and High Streets.
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 23, 2024 8:43PM
