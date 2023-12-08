From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Dec 8 2023 (Updated 12/09/23)Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine
Largest Pro-Palestine Marches in NorCal Ever Demand End to US Aid for Israel's War on Gaza
President Biden gave a prime time speech on October 10 expressing unconditional support for Israel in its war on Gaza following the Hamas attack in southern Israel three days earlier, ignoring the history of Israel's 75-year brutal occupation of the Palestinian people and that an unprecedented level of violence was beginning to be unleashed on the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents. That green light from the Biden administration for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has not wavered. Large shipments of US weaponry for use against Palestinians are flowing into Israel. In addition to the nearly $4 billion in military support the US provides to Israel every year, the Biden administration has proposed another $14 billion in aid to Israel.
In two months, more than 17,000 Gazans have been killed, tens of thousands maimed, huge swaths of infrastructure turned into rubble, and the vast majority of the population displaced, on the verge of famine and epidemic. And yet, on December 8, the US once again used its UN Security Council veto on behalf of the State of Israel, blocking a ceasefire motion with the support of over 100 countries. The carnage in Gaza continues, with only a fraction of desperately needed humanitarian supplies allowed into the territory.
Nevertheless, millions of people worldwide are standing up in solidarity with Palestinians, starting with emergency rallies the day Israel's relentless bombing in Gaza began. Marches and rallies have continued ever since, demanding a ceasefire, the end of US military support for Israel, and that Palestine be freed once and for all. Every week there are more protests in cities large and small, including in many that have never seen a pro-Palestinian demonstration. In San Francisco, tens of thousands have marched against Israel's war on Gaza.
Rallies and Marches
Over 50k Take SF Streets to Demand Ceasefire in Gaza and an End to US Aid to Israel | Tens of Thousands Say No to Israel's War Crimes | Over 15k Protestors Shut Down SF Central Freeway, Demand Ceasefire in Israeli War on Gaza | Thousands March for Palestine in Second Weekly Demonstration | Bay Area Palestinians and Supporters Rally to Support Revolt
Confronting Politicians and Government Offices
Newsom cancels public Capitol tree lighting ceremony to avoid Free Palestine protesters | Pelosi's Constituents Deliver Demand On Gaza Genocide | Demonstrations for Cease Fire Outside 3 Bay Area Lawmakers' Offices | Urge Elected Officials in Santa Cruz County to Pass a Ceasefire Resolution Immediately | Solidarity in War Against the Poor in Santa Cruz and Gaza | | Legal Organizations Put Members of Congress on Notice of Complicity in Genocide Fasting for Gaza Ceasefire at Nancy Pelosi's doorstep | Stop The War On Palestinians & Pelosi/Biden/Newsom's Support For Zionists Apartheid
Solidarity, Demands, and Other Protest Reports
Perinatal Healthcare Workers in Santa Cruz County Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza | Statement from UCSC Faculty for Justice in Palestine | No on APEC At The APEC Fence | Protests against AFL-CIO Support for Palestinian Genocide; No to APEC in San Francisco | SF Says No to APEC in Massive Action | Winnemem Wintu Tribe Stands Against Israeli Invasion of Palestinian Lands | Protest at SFLC, No AFL-CIO Support for Genocide in Palestine! No Ties to Israel Histadrut | SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians | Ceasefire Now: More Deaths Will Not Bring Peace to the Middle East | Call for Global Labor Strike for Palestine at SF Rally for Palestine | A Statement from RootsAction on the Gaza-Israel War |
All Palestine Event Announcements
See Also: US sends ‘bunker buster’ bombs to Israel for war on Gaza | U.S. War Crimes Result in Hate Crimes | Osaka Minato Godo Shoichi Metals Branch Strike For Wages & Palestinians & Rally In Tokyo | Pro-Palestine Student Group in Florida Sues University System to Prevent Deactivation | 'Why should you get to eat in peace?': Canadians slam Trudeau's Gaza stance | Open Letter to UPTE | Joint open letter on transfer of 155mm artillery shells to Israel | California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee Statement on the Crisis | Unprecedented Worldwide Protests Supporting Palestine | Israel’s Military Is Part of the U.S. War Machine | Massive Demonstration in D.C. Calls for Immediate Cease Fire in Gaza | Endangered and Dangerous Israel, Endangering Jews | Gaza Solidarity Halloween Trick or Treat flyer distro | DeSantis’ order to deactivate National SJP in Florida
Related Features: Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
