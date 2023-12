President Biden gave a prime time speech on October 10 expressing unconditional support for Israel in its war on Gaza following the Hamas attack in southern Israel three days earlier, ignoring the history of Israel's 75-year brutal occupation of the Palestinian people and that an unprecedented level of violence was beginning to be unleashed on the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents. That green light from the Biden administration for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has not wavered. Large shipments of US weaponry for use against Palestinians are flowing into Israel. In addition to the nearly $4 billion in military support the US provides to Israel every year, the Biden administration has proposed another $14 billion in aid to Israel.In two months, more than 17,000 Gazans have been killed, tens of thousands maimed, huge swaths of infrastructure turned into rubble, and the vast majority of the population displaced, on the verge of famine and epidemic. And yet, on December 8, the US once again used its UN Security Council veto on behalf of the State of Israel, blocking a ceasefire motion with the support of over 100 countries. The carnage in Gaza continues, with only a fraction of desperately needed humanitarian supplies allowed into the territory.Nevertheless, millions of people worldwide are standing up in solidarity with Palestinians, starting with emergency rallies the day Israel's relentless bombing in Gaza began. Marches and rallies have continued ever since, demanding a ceasefire, the end of US military support for Israel, and that Palestine be freed once and for all. Every week there are more protests in cities large and small, including in many that have never seen a pro-Palestinian demonstration. In San Francisco, tens of thousands have marched against Israel's war on Gaza. Solidarity in War Against the Poor in Santa Cruz and Gaza | |