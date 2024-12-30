On Dec 20, 2024 the editors of anarchist media project It’s Going Down (IGD) announced that they were "taking a hiatus [...] with the hopes that other projects can find their footing." However just a week later on Dec 28, IGD posted an update that they are "Going Forward" and that "Life, finds a way. So will we. See you soon."

They also write, "We want to focus on quality over quantity and also attempt to cultivate again a culture of report-backs and movement journalism as we go into the second Trump period.

Read More | Editors of It's Going Down Announce Hiatus