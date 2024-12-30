From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Dec 30 2024Editors of It's Going Down Are "Going Forward"
After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing
On Dec 20, 2024 the editors of anarchist media project It’s Going Down (IGD) announced that they were "taking a hiatus [...] with the hopes that other projects can find their footing." However just a week later on Dec 28, IGD posted an update that they are "Going Forward" and that "Life, finds a way. So will we. See you soon."
They also write, "We want to focus on quality over quantity and also attempt to cultivate again a culture of report-backs and movement journalism as we go into the second Trump period.
