From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California East Bay North Bay / Marin Peninsula San Francisco Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers Front Page
Sat Feb 22 2025 (Updated 02/23/25)Demonstrators Protest Elon Musk Outside Bay Area Tesla Showrooms
Musk and Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover
Bay Area activists are not waiting for court challenges to stop Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Protests are ongoing and have cropped up outside Tesla showrooms in Berkeley, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Corte Madera and Seaside, amongst other locations. The earliest of these happened on a national day of action on February 15. Turnout has been large; the action at the Van Ness Tesla location in SF grew to about a thousand people.
Demonstrators called for increasing revolts against corporations, but said they see Musk as their key target due to his role in the rash of layoffs and cost-slashing at the expense of working Americans. Musk also owns Tesla, and its stock makes up about one third of his fortune (roughly $120 billion), so protesters are targeting his businesses first. Many future actions are being announced on the Tesla Takedown website.
On Friday, February 28 there will be a demonstration supported by major activist groups including SEIU 521, CAIR Action, Bay Resistance and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center outside the Tesla offices in Palo Alto. Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021.
Upcoming events: Feb. 28th convergence in Palo Alto | March 1st Call to Action - Tesla Takedown Berkeley
Indybay coverage and past events:
San Francisco: Federal Workers on Earth to Musk, Save Our Services | The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out at SF Tesla with Federal Workers about Musk, DOGE & Trump | STOP the Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out at SF Tesla | Massive Protest at Musk's SF Tesla Dealer | Not My President’s Day-Tesla Protests Draw Thousands | SF Action STOP Layoffs of Federal Workers & Defending Services at SF Tesla Dealership
Berkeley: Pix from Berkeley Tesla Action 2-15-25 | Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk at Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time to Fight Back! | #TeslaTakedown - Berkeley
Palo Alto: Joan Baez Leads Song at Tesla Palo Alto Protest | Raging Grannies Sing Protest Song Outside Tesla Showroom | Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom
Corte Madera: Tesla Protest Electrifies Activists
Seaside: Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services
Santa Rosa: Protest Against the Musk Coup
See Also: Stop Musk: Save Our Services
Demonstrators called for increasing revolts against corporations, but said they see Musk as their key target due to his role in the rash of layoffs and cost-slashing at the expense of working Americans. Musk also owns Tesla, and its stock makes up about one third of his fortune (roughly $120 billion), so protesters are targeting his businesses first. Many future actions are being announced on the Tesla Takedown website.
On Friday, February 28 there will be a demonstration supported by major activist groups including SEIU 521, CAIR Action, Bay Resistance and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center outside the Tesla offices in Palo Alto. Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021.
Upcoming events: Feb. 28th convergence in Palo Alto | March 1st Call to Action - Tesla Takedown Berkeley
Indybay coverage and past events:
San Francisco: Federal Workers on Earth to Musk, Save Our Services | The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out at SF Tesla with Federal Workers about Musk, DOGE & Trump | STOP the Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out at SF Tesla | Massive Protest at Musk's SF Tesla Dealer | Not My President’s Day-Tesla Protests Draw Thousands | SF Action STOP Layoffs of Federal Workers & Defending Services at SF Tesla Dealership
Berkeley: Pix from Berkeley Tesla Action 2-15-25 | Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk at Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time to Fight Back! | #TeslaTakedown - Berkeley
Palo Alto: Joan Baez Leads Song at Tesla Palo Alto Protest | Raging Grannies Sing Protest Song Outside Tesla Showroom | Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom
Corte Madera: Tesla Protest Electrifies Activists
Seaside: Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services
Santa Rosa: Protest Against the Musk Coup
See Also: Stop Musk: Save Our Services
2025-02-22 Musk and Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-01-14 Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at Investors Gathering Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Palestine2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network