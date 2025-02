Bay Area activists are not waiting for court challenges to stop Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Protests are ongoing and have cropped up outside Tesla showrooms in Berkeley, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Corte Madera and Seaside, amongst other locations. The earliest of these happened on a national day of action on February 15. Turnout has been large; the action at the Van Ness Tesla location in SF grew to about a thousand people.Demonstrators called for increasing revolts against corporations, but said they see Musk as their key target due to his role in the rash of layoffs and cost-slashing at the expense of working Americans. Musk also owns Tesla, and its stock makes up about one third of his fortune (roughly $120 billion), so protesters are targeting his businesses first. Many future actions are being announced on the Tesla Takedown website.Onthere will be a demonstration supported by major activist groups including SEIU 521, CAIR Action, Bay Resistance and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center outside the Tesla offices in Palo Alto. Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021.