top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California East Bay North Bay / Marin Peninsula San Francisco Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers Front Page
Demonstrators Protest Elon Musk Outside Bay Area Tesla Showrooms
Sat Feb 22 2025 (Updated 02/23/25)
Demonstrators Protest Elon Musk Outside Bay Area Tesla Showrooms
Musk and Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover
Demonstrators Protest Elon Musk Outside Bay Area Tesla Showrooms
Bay Area activists are not waiting for court challenges to stop Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Protests are ongoing and have cropped up outside Tesla showrooms in Berkeley, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Corte Madera and Seaside, amongst other locations. The earliest of these happened on a national day of action on February 15. Turnout has been large; the action at the Van Ness Tesla location in SF grew to about a thousand people.

Demonstrators called for increasing revolts against corporations, but said they see Musk as their key target due to his role in the rash of layoffs and cost-slashing at the expense of working Americans. Musk also owns Tesla, and its stock makes up about one third of his fortune (roughly $120 billion), so protesters are targeting his businesses first. Many future actions are being announced on the Tesla Takedown website.

On Friday, February 28 there will be a demonstration supported by major activist groups including SEIU 521, CAIR Action, Bay Resistance and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center outside the Tesla offices in Palo Alto. Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021.

Upcoming events: Feb. 28th convergence in Palo Alto | March 1st Call to Action - Tesla Takedown Berkeley

Indybay coverage and past events:

San Francisco: photo Federal Workers on Earth to Musk, Save Our Services | The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out at SF Tesla with Federal Workers about Musk, DOGE & Trump | photo STOP the Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out at SF Tesla | photo Massive Protest at Musk's SF Tesla Dealer | photo Not My President’s Day-Tesla Protests Draw Thousands | calendar SF Action STOP Layoffs of Federal Workers & Defending Services at SF Tesla Dealership

Berkeley: photo Pix from Berkeley Tesla Action 2-15-25 | photo Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk at Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time to Fight Back! | calendar #TeslaTakedown - Berkeley

Palo Alto: video Joan Baez Leads Song at Tesla Palo Alto Protest | video Raging Grannies Sing Protest Song Outside Tesla Showroom | photo Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom

Corte Madera: photo Tesla Protest Electrifies Activists

Seaside: calendar Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services

Santa Rosa: photo Protest Against the Musk Coup

See Also: calendar Stop Musk: Save Our Services
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-02-22 Musk and Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-01-14 Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at Investors Gathering Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Palestine2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$350.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
South Bay
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code