top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Government & Elections

Foto fun from sf bay area tesla takedown actions..

by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
Domestic terrorists continue to consolidate
capitalists terror death grip
on US society and the world...
trump/musk objections
original image (3264x2448)
As hundreds of antifascists and just plain folks rally
in Berkeley and San Francisco
to crash musks tesla stock scam....
§corruption
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_crowd2.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§berni shows up
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_berni.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_empt_oligarchysf.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_emptyshowroom.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_fight2.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_selfrespect.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dl
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 2:18AM
sm_antifasaction.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code