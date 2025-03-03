From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Banners, floats and blood (fake) at Berkeley tesla action
Fun fotos of anti-musk action at tesla showroom in Berkeley 2/1/25.
Tesla cars of Berkeley got a splash of the crimson sat as folk upset at
evil illegal autistic emigrants took to the streets in action..
with mariachi's against musk even!!
