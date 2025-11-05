From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice Front Page
Wed Nov 5 2025Pesticides Detected in 80% of State's Air Monitoring Samples
Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks
Pesticides continue to be pervasive in the air throughout California’s agricultural regions, according to the 2023 Air Monitoring Network Report released in September by the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Weekly samples collected at DPR’s four air monitors detected 19 different pesticides at trace or quantifiable levels and 8 pesticides at quantifiable levels, with 80% of samples including at least one pesticide detection.
The four air monitors are located at schools in Oxnard, Santa Maria, Shafter and Watsonville. Pesticides were detected in more than 90% of the samples collected at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard.
An analysis by Californians for Pesticide Reform (CPR) notes that cumulatively, the report's findings and omissions by DPR, "combine to grossly underestimate the level of cancer risk experienced at the four monitoring sites, all of them schools."
Pesticides detected in 80% of air monitoring samples, new report shows
See Also: Farmworker communities disrupt public hearing over racist pesticide regulation | A Hunger Strike to End Pesticides Near Watsonville Schools | Tell Driscoll's to Stop Spraying Cancer-Causing Pesticides Near Schools and Homes | SIGN THE PLEDGE - Boycott Driscoll's berries in solidarity with Watsonville hunger strikers | Community Leaders to Launch Hunger Strike in Front of Driscoll’s
Related Feature: Lawsuit Challenges Pesticides Near Pajaro Valley Schools
The four air monitors are located at schools in Oxnard, Santa Maria, Shafter and Watsonville. Pesticides were detected in more than 90% of the samples collected at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard.
An analysis by Californians for Pesticide Reform (CPR) notes that cumulatively, the report's findings and omissions by DPR, "combine to grossly underestimate the level of cancer risk experienced at the four monitoring sites, all of them schools."
Pesticides detected in 80% of air monitoring samples, new report shows
See Also: Farmworker communities disrupt public hearing over racist pesticide regulation | A Hunger Strike to End Pesticides Near Watsonville Schools | Tell Driscoll's to Stop Spraying Cancer-Causing Pesticides Near Schools and Homes | SIGN THE PLEDGE - Boycott Driscoll's berries in solidarity with Watsonville hunger strikers | Community Leaders to Launch Hunger Strike in Front of Driscoll’s
Related Feature: Lawsuit Challenges Pesticides Near Pajaro Valley Schools
2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | San Francisco | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-11-11 Remembering the Armed Occupation that Protected the Ohlone Burial Site on Lee Road Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-05 Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-04 Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network