Pesticides Detected in 80% of State's Air Monitoring Samples
Wed Nov 5 2025
Pesticides Detected in 80% of State's Air Monitoring Samples
Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks
Pesticides Detected in 80% of State's Air Monitoring Samples
Pesticides continue to be pervasive in the air throughout California’s agricultural regions, according to the 2023 Air Monitoring Network Report released in September by the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Weekly samples collected at DPR’s four air monitors detected 19 different pesticides at trace or quantifiable levels and 8 pesticides at quantifiable levels, with 80% of samples including at least one pesticide detection.

The four air monitors are located at schools in Oxnard, Santa Maria, Shafter and Watsonville. Pesticides were detected in more than 90% of the samples collected at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard.

An analysis by Californians for Pesticide Reform (CPR) notes that cumulatively, the report's findings and omissions by DPR, "combine to grossly underestimate the level of cancer risk experienced at the four monitoring sites, all of them schools."

pdf Pesticides detected in 80% of air monitoring samples, new report shows

See Also: photo Farmworker communities disrupt public hearing over racist pesticide regulation | audio A Hunger Strike to End Pesticides Near Watsonville Schools | article Tell Driscoll's to Stop Spraying Cancer-Causing Pesticides Near Schools and Homes | article SIGN THE PLEDGE - Boycott Driscoll's berries in solidarity with Watsonville hunger strikers | calendar Community Leaders to Launch Hunger Strike in Front of Driscoll’s

Related Feature: Lawsuit Challenges Pesticides Near Pajaro Valley Schools
IMC Network
