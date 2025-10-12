top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice Front Page
UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya
Sun Oct 12 2025 (Updated 10/21/25)
UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya
Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza
UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya
The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is calling on the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to reinstate professor of medicine Dr. Rupa Marya and publicly affirm that it will safeguard academic freedom and free speech. Dr. Marya was terminated from UCSF in May 2025, which came after her medical privileges were suspended in September 2024 over social media posts in which she criticized Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In an Ad Hoc Committee report cited by the university, officials claimed her posts created a “hostile environment,” relying largely on subjective and anonymous complaints. The report referenced potential patient harm but cited no evidence of threats, incitement, or safety incidents. Dr. Marya has worked at UCSF for 23 years without patient-safety issues.

“Public institutions cannot rebrand protected political speech as misconduct. Relying on vague standards and anonymous grievances to punish speech invites viewpoint discrimination, chills legitimate debate, and violates the constitutional and academic-freedom principles UCSF is obligated to uphold," CAIR-SFBA Civil Rights Managing Attorney Jeffrey Wang said in a statement.

These concerns echo broader trends across the UC system. In Aug. 2025, CAIR-SFBA designated UC Berkeley a “Hostile Campus” for policies and practices that chilled speech and targeted Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, and allied students and faculty. Earlier, in March 2025, CAIR-CA filed suit against UCLA and multiple law-enforcement agencies after the violent overnight attack on the campus anti-genocide encampment and the university’s failure to protect pro-Palestinian activists.

pdf CAIR-SFBA Calls on UCSF to Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya, Safeguard Academic Freedom and Free Speech | article A Doctor Said Israel is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her. | photo UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Fired for Opposing Genocide in Palestine by UC Bosses | photo The Attacks on UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & Working Class

See Also: article CAIR Designates UC Berkeley a ‘Hostile Campus’ for Systematic Suppression of Anti-Genocide Speech
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-08-28 Activists Unfurl Banners in Capitol Rotunda Calling on Newsom to Stand Up to Big Oil Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-26 County Supervisors' "Abandoned Vehicles" Ordinance Continued to Future Meeting Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-08-26 Apache Stronghold Responds to Trump Lashing Out Over Oak Flat Injunction Environment & Forest Defense | U.S. | Government & Elections | Americas2025-08-22 Many Arrested After Sit-in at BlackRock Headquarters in San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code