From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice Front Page
Sun Oct 12 2025 (Updated 10/21/25)UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya
Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza
The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is calling on the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to reinstate professor of medicine Dr. Rupa Marya and publicly affirm that it will safeguard academic freedom and free speech. Dr. Marya was terminated from UCSF in May 2025, which came after her medical privileges were suspended in September 2024 over social media posts in which she criticized Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
In an Ad Hoc Committee report cited by the university, officials claimed her posts created a “hostile environment,” relying largely on subjective and anonymous complaints. The report referenced potential patient harm but cited no evidence of threats, incitement, or safety incidents. Dr. Marya has worked at UCSF for 23 years without patient-safety issues.
“Public institutions cannot rebrand protected political speech as misconduct. Relying on vague standards and anonymous grievances to punish speech invites viewpoint discrimination, chills legitimate debate, and violates the constitutional and academic-freedom principles UCSF is obligated to uphold," CAIR-SFBA Civil Rights Managing Attorney Jeffrey Wang said in a statement.
These concerns echo broader trends across the UC system. In Aug. 2025, CAIR-SFBA designated UC Berkeley a “Hostile Campus” for policies and practices that chilled speech and targeted Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, and allied students and faculty. Earlier, in March 2025, CAIR-CA filed suit against UCLA and multiple law-enforcement agencies after the violent overnight attack on the campus anti-genocide encampment and the university’s failure to protect pro-Palestinian activists.
CAIR-SFBA Calls on UCSF to Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya, Safeguard Academic Freedom and Free Speech | A Doctor Said Israel is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her. | UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Fired for Opposing Genocide in Palestine by UC Bosses | The Attacks on UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & Working Class
See Also: CAIR Designates UC Berkeley a ‘Hostile Campus’ for Systematic Suppression of Anti-Genocide Speech
In an Ad Hoc Committee report cited by the university, officials claimed her posts created a “hostile environment,” relying largely on subjective and anonymous complaints. The report referenced potential patient harm but cited no evidence of threats, incitement, or safety incidents. Dr. Marya has worked at UCSF for 23 years without patient-safety issues.
“Public institutions cannot rebrand protected political speech as misconduct. Relying on vague standards and anonymous grievances to punish speech invites viewpoint discrimination, chills legitimate debate, and violates the constitutional and academic-freedom principles UCSF is obligated to uphold," CAIR-SFBA Civil Rights Managing Attorney Jeffrey Wang said in a statement.
These concerns echo broader trends across the UC system. In Aug. 2025, CAIR-SFBA designated UC Berkeley a “Hostile Campus” for policies and practices that chilled speech and targeted Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, and allied students and faculty. Earlier, in March 2025, CAIR-CA filed suit against UCLA and multiple law-enforcement agencies after the violent overnight attack on the campus anti-genocide encampment and the university’s failure to protect pro-Palestinian activists.
CAIR-SFBA Calls on UCSF to Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya, Safeguard Academic Freedom and Free Speech | A Doctor Said Israel is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her. | UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Fired for Opposing Genocide in Palestine by UC Bosses | The Attacks on UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & Working Class
See Also: CAIR Designates UC Berkeley a ‘Hostile Campus’ for Systematic Suppression of Anti-Genocide Speech
2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-08-28 Activists Unfurl Banners in Capitol Rotunda Calling on Newsom to Stand Up to Big Oil Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-26 County Supervisors' "Abandoned Vehicles" Ordinance Continued to Future Meeting Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-08-26 Apache Stronghold Responds to Trump Lashing Out Over Oak Flat Injunction Environment & Forest Defense | U.S. | Government & Elections | Americas2025-08-22 Many Arrested After Sit-in at BlackRock Headquarters in San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network