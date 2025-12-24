top
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Afghanistan California Central Valley East Bay North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Police State & Prisons Front Page
UC Berkeley Student Jailed in Sonoma County for Rescuing Chickens
Wed Dec 24 2025 (Updated 12/28/25)
Animal Rights Activist Jailed in Sonoma County for Rescuing Chickens
Advocates Rally at Governor’s Office to Pardon UC Berkeley Student Zoe Rosenberg
UC Berkeley Student Jailed in Sonoma County for Rescuing Chickens

On December 17, activists with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) rallied at Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, urging him to pardon jailed animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg and ensure her immediate release. Nearly 40,000 people have already signed the group’s petition to Governor Newsom at FreeZoe.org.

Ms. Rosenberg, a UC Berkeley student and animal cruelty investigator with DxE, was convicted of felony conspiracy and sentenced to 90 days in jail for rescuing four sick chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Prior to the rescue, Ms. Rosenberg and other DxE investigators had documented and reported extensive violations of California Penal Code Section 597 at Petaluma Poultry’s operations, including sick and injured birds left to die at the company’s factory farms, and birds being condemned as “cadavers” at the slaughterhouse, an industry term for birds who were scalded alive.

On December 25, Ms. Rosenberg was released from the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. She was approved to spend the last 60 days of her 90-day sentence on house arrest. Meanwhile, Petaluma Poultry has still not faced any investigation by law enforcement.

Read More

See Also: Activists March Demanding the Release of Animal Rescuer from Jail | Protest at Trader Joe’s Over Supplier Tied to Jailing of Animal Rescuer Zoe Rosenberg | Animal Rescuer Zoe Rosenberg Sentenced to 90 Days in Custody | Activists Hold “No Thanks” Protest | Vigil Outside Trader Joe's-Supplying Slaughterhouse following Chicken Rescuer Conviction | Zoe Rosenberg Testifies in Perdue Chicken Rescue Trial | Animal Rescue Trial Update | Opening Statements in Felony Animal Rescue Trial | photo Animal Rights Activists March in Petaluma During Felony Animal Rescue Trial | Update on Zoe Rosenberg Animal Rescue Trial | photo Felony Animal Rescue Trial Begins | Felony Animal Rescue Trial to Start in One Week | video Nautical Protest to Trader Joe's Poultry Policy | photo Protest at Berkeley Trader Joe's Over Sale of Chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry | photo Protest at Berkeley Trader Joe's Over Purchase of Chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry | Activists Drop Banner at Trader Joe’s-Sponsored Bay Event

Previous Coverage: Animal Rights Activists Undeterred by Trader Joe's Lawsuit

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-12-24 Advocates Rally at Governor’s Office to Pardon UC Berkeley Student Zoe Rosenberg Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Afghanistan | Animal Liberation2025-11-16 "People Over Billionaires" March Tours San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco2025-11-15 First Day of Starbucks Strike Shuts Down Stores in Santa Cruz Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | San Francisco | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-11-11 Remembering the Armed Occupation that Protected the Ohlone Burial Site on Lee Road Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-05 Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-04 Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code