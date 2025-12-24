On December 17, activists with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) rallied at Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, urging him to pardon jailed animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg and ensure her immediate release. Nearly 40,000 people have already signed the group’s petition to Governor Newsom at FreeZoe.org.

Ms. Rosenberg, a UC Berkeley student and animal cruelty investigator with DxE, was convicted of felony conspiracy and sentenced to 90 days in jail for rescuing four sick chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Prior to the rescue, Ms. Rosenberg and other DxE investigators had documented and reported extensive violations of California Penal Code Section 597 at Petaluma Poultry’s operations, including sick and injured birds left to die at the company’s factory farms, and birds being condemned as “cadavers” at the slaughterhouse, an industry term for birds who were scalded alive.

On December 25, Ms. Rosenberg was released from the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. She was approved to spend the last 60 days of her 90-day sentence on house arrest. Meanwhile, Petaluma Poultry has still not faced any investigation by law enforcement.

