Rescued chicken worth $24. Jail Time a “Potential Death Sentence” due to health issues, supporters say

DECEMBER 3, 2025, SANTA ROSA, CA - Today, animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg was sentenced to 90 days in custody for saving four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. She will become eligible for jail alternatives for the final 60 days of her sentence, but was ordered to report to the Sonoma County Main Adult Facility on December 10th to serve the first 30 days in jail. Ms. Rosenberg was convicted in October of three misdemeanors and one felony conspiracy, after a trial that lasted more than six weeks. Supporters say her jail sentence could be life-threatening, given Ms. Rosenberg’s severe health issues. The chickens she rescued were reportedly worth approximately $24.

Ms. Rosenberg spoke at her sentencing hearing and did not express remorse for rescuing the chickens. Rather, she stated, “I am filled with remorse for every animal I have failed to save. To the little baby chick who is currently writhing in pain on the floor of a Perdue factory farm, the young rooster being violently slammed into a Perdue transport crate, and the terrified hen about to enter Perdue's scalding tank while fully conscious, I am sorry.”

Ms. Rosenberg has had Type 1 diabetes since she was eight years old and uses a life-sustaining insulin pump. When she was arrested, the jail threatened to take away the pump, and Ms. Rosenberg was bailed out to protect her life. In September, she was hospitalized with gastroparesis, a partially paralyzed stomach, a complication of her diabetes. She was given a feeding tube in the hospital, which she remains on today. She also continues to take an experimental drug. Following her conviction, prosecutors urged the judge to take Ms. Rosenberg into custody immediately, despite these health risks and her having complied with all pre-trial conditions for nearly two years. Ms. Rosenberg’s attorney condemned the sentence.

“Jailing Ms. Rosenberg for the nonviolent rescue of chickens worth less than $25 is unconscionable,” said Chris Carraway, Staff Attorney at the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project. “Sonoma County has put Ms. Rosenberg’s life at risk all to protect a violent, multibillion dollar industry from the idea conveyed by Ms. Rosenberg’s actions: that farmed animals deserve to live peacefully at sanctuaries rather than have their throats slit to satisfy our tastebuds.”

Petaluma Poultry is owned by Perdue Foods, one of the country’s largest poultry producers. Ms. Rosenberg’s open rescue was prompted by years of investigations exposing routine violations of California's animal cruelty laws at Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Sonoma County, including birds collapsed on the floor or stuck on their backs and unable to access food or water. Both Sonoma County and the city of Petaluma have repeatedly refused to prosecute animal cruelty at Petaluma Poultry, as recently as two weeks ago. At Ms. Rosenberg’s trial, the court severely limited what the jury was able to know about prior findings of cruelty at Petaluma Poultry, despite the fact that the information heavily influenced Ms. Rosenberg’s belief that rescue was necessary.



Ms. Rosenberg was given one day of credit towards her sentence for the nearly two years she wore an ankle monitor during her pretrial release.



Ms. Rosenberg’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal today in court. The rescued chickens, whom Ms. Rosenberg named Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea, are alive and well at a sanctuary for rescued farmed animals.