CrimethInc., subMedia and the Coordinadora Anarquista Tejiendo Libertad have prepared MERCENARIES, a video and poster campaign to counter ICE recruitment. The distribution model for this campaign is both decentralized and autonomous. They ask, "Please help us circulate these everywhere that people are at risk."

The campaign explains that, "In order to keep Donald Trump’s voter base entertained with spectacles of predatory violence, recruiters are offering bribes of up to $50,000 to seduce gullible individuals into hiring themselves out to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Trump’s henchmen falsely claim that ICE is targeting 'criminals,' the real wrongdoers are those who are willing to do harm to their neighbors in return for a bribe."

MERCENARIES: A Video and Poster Campaign to Counter ICE Recruitment | Spanish | Português Brasileiro