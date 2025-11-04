top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas California Peninsula San Francisco South Bay U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice Front Page
Emergency Rallies Organized Across the Bay Area in Response to ICE Threat
Tue Nov 4 2025
Actions Organized Across the Bay Area in Response to ICE Threat
Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF
Emergency Rallies Organized Across the Bay Area in Response to ICE Threat
After days of Donald Trump threatening to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents began massing at Coast Guard Island in Alameda on October 23. Residents across the Bay Area responded that same day by organizing emergency rallies. At Coast Guard Island, authorities used at least one flash bang grenade on demonstrators. Shortly after the confrontation, Trump walked back his troop threat.

Bay Resistance was the main organizer of the San Francisco rally, where an estimated two thousand protestors converged on Embarcadero Plaza to demand all ICE and border patrol agents leave the Bay Area.

Bay Resistance writes: "Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.

"The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole."

San Francisco: photo Action at SF Embarcadero Demands ICE Out of Bay Area | photo Two Thousand assemble in San Francisco to Demand ICE out of the Bay Area | photo SF Unionists Call for General Strike to Stop Raids, Jailing of Migrants as Trump Sends ICE | calendar ICE: Hands Off the Bay - San Francisco Rally & March

San Jose: photo Emergency Rally in San Jose Opposes ICE in the Bay Area | calendar San Jose: ICE Out of the Bay - Emergency Rally

Palo Alto: photo SF Peninsula Vigils Call Out Feds for Shooting Local Pastor in the Face with Pepper Balls | calendar ICE out of the Bay! Solidarity Vigil

Mountain View: photo Mountain View Emergency Vigil to Protect Community Against ICE

Read More: article At Request of Billionaire ‘Friends,’ Trump Pulls Plug on Troop Deployment to San Francisco - For Now | article ACLU NorCal Condemns the Escalating Federal Force in Bay Area Cities
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | San Francisco | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-11-11 Remembering the Armed Occupation that Protected the Ohlone Burial Site on Lee Road Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-05 Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-04 Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code