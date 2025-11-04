From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Nov 4 2025Actions Organized Across the Bay Area in Response to ICE Threat
Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF
After days of Donald Trump threatening to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents began massing at Coast Guard Island in Alameda on October 23. Residents across the Bay Area responded that same day by organizing emergency rallies. At Coast Guard Island, authorities used at least one flash bang grenade on demonstrators. Shortly after the confrontation, Trump walked back his troop threat.
Bay Resistance was the main organizer of the San Francisco rally, where an estimated two thousand protestors converged on Embarcadero Plaza to demand all ICE and border patrol agents leave the Bay Area.
Bay Resistance writes: "Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.
"The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole."
San Francisco: Action at SF Embarcadero Demands ICE Out of Bay Area | Two Thousand assemble in San Francisco to Demand ICE out of the Bay Area | SF Unionists Call for General Strike to Stop Raids, Jailing of Migrants as Trump Sends ICE | ICE: Hands Off the Bay - San Francisco Rally & March
San Jose: Emergency Rally in San Jose Opposes ICE in the Bay Area | San Jose: ICE Out of the Bay - Emergency Rally
Palo Alto: SF Peninsula Vigils Call Out Feds for Shooting Local Pastor in the Face with Pepper Balls | ICE out of the Bay! Solidarity Vigil
Mountain View: Mountain View Emergency Vigil to Protect Community Against ICE
Read More: At Request of Billionaire ‘Friends,’ Trump Pulls Plug on Troop Deployment to San Francisco - For Now | ACLU NorCal Condemns the Escalating Federal Force in Bay Area Cities
