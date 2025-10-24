top
Americas Peninsula U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Mountain View Emergency Vigil to Protect Community Against ICE

by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
On October 24, residents in Mountain View organized an emergency vigil at Gateway Plaza to protect the community from ICE.
On October 24, residents in Mountain View organized an emergency vigil at Gateway Plaza to protect the community from ICE.
original image (6000x4286)
An event announcement for the vigil stated: "Show your support for our immigrant community, and let ICE know they are not welcome here! We will also provide information on how to get involved in day-to-day actions to defend our communities."

The event was brought by Together We Will, Mountain View Voices for Peace, and It's Blue Turn.

All photos by ProBonoPhoto.org/Alfred Leung
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-9215.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8858.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8893.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-9203.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-9241.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-9211.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-9189.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8935.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8933.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8898.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8924.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8914.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8887.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8890.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8863.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8892.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8861.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8852.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
§
by No ICE!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 11:13PM
sm_2025-10-24_ice_in_bay_area_alfredleung-8844.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
