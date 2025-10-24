Mountain View Emergency Vigil to Protect Community Against ICE by No ICE!

On October 24, residents in Mountain View organized an emergency vigil at Gateway Plaza to protect the community from ICE.

An event announcement for the vigil stated: "Show your support for our immigrant community, and let ICE know they are not welcome here! We will also provide information on how to get involved in day-to-day actions to defend our communities."



The event was brought by Together We Will, Mountain View Voices for Peace, and It's Blue Turn.



All photos by ProBonoPhoto.org/Alfred Leung