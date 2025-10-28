SF Peninsula Vigils Call Out Feds for Shooting Local Pastor in the Face with Pepper Balls by R. Roberts

On October 23, federal agents attacked peaceful protesters at Coast Guard Island in Alameda where agents had arrived to carry out a major immigration operation.



Photos of Palo Alto Vigil near Stanford University entrance

Federal troops shot a pastor from San Mateo County, Rev. Jorge Bautista, in the face and torso with pepper balls at about 7:30 on the morning of October 23. County Supervisor Noelia Corzo said the pastor, who was one of hundreds protesting a planned surge of troops into San Francisco, was “showing zero aggression” and “just standing there.”



San Mateo County is on the San Francisco Peninsula, and residents there who were upset to find out about federal deployments planned for the Bay Area were further outraged upon hearing the news about the local pastor. Emergency vigils were held in Redwood City and Palo Alto on the 24th as planned despite Trump's announcement that everything was to be called "for now". Demonstrators said they remain on high alert.



The troops’ brutality against Rev. Bautista was highlighted at vigils on the Peninsula in both Palo Alto and Redwood City. Co-organizers of the Palo Alto vigil were the Raging Grannies and The Wolves. About a hundred people attended each event.



The clergy member has since recovered and may be bringing a suit against the feds.