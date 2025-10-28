top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

SF Peninsula Vigils Call Out Feds for Shooting Local Pastor in the Face with Pepper Balls

by R. Roberts
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 3:18AM
On October 23, federal agents attacked peaceful protesters at Coast Guard Island in Alameda where agents had arrived to carry out a major immigration operation.

Photos of Palo Alto Vigil near Stanford University entrance
On October 23, federal agents attacked peaceful protesters at Coast Guard Island in Alameda where agents had arrived to carry out a major...
original image (1512x2016)
Federal troops shot a pastor from San Mateo County, Rev. Jorge Bautista, in the face and torso with pepper balls at about 7:30 on the morning of October 23. County Supervisor Noelia Corzo said the pastor, who was one of hundreds protesting a planned surge of troops into San Francisco, was “showing zero aggression” and “just standing there.”

San Mateo County is on the San Francisco Peninsula, and residents there who were upset to find out about federal deployments planned for the Bay Area were further outraged upon hearing the news about the local pastor. Emergency vigils were held in Redwood City and Palo Alto on the 24th as planned despite Trump's announcement that everything was to be called "for now". Demonstrators said they remain on high alert.

The troops’ brutality against Rev. Bautista was highlighted at vigils on the Peninsula in both Palo Alto and Redwood City. Co-organizers of the Palo Alto vigil were the Raging Grannies and The Wolves. About a hundred people attended each event.

The clergy member has since recovered and may be bringing a suit against the feds.
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
§Photo: Frederika Armstrong
by R. Roberts
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 3:18AM
sm_frederikaarmstrongmbwaice.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code