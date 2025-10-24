top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Action at SF Embarcadero Demands ICE Out of Bay Area

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 6:01PM
ICE comes to Coast Guard base in Alameda and is met by protests and large protest in SF. Lawless Trump regime vandals destroys East Wing of White House in ongoing attack on Republic. Trump pauses plan for military deployments in Bay Area. For now. Protests are contining
original image (1556x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Trump is holding off on plans to attack SF Bay Area with ICE, National Guard and active armed forces. The initial deployments in the East Bay have been called off. Speculation is that he is lowering the protest temperature to reduce the likelyhood of propositions 50 passing. Proposition 50 would temporarily allow California to counter-gerrymander the gerrymandering by Red states to tilt upcoming election.

Activists are warning that Trump is tactically retreating in order to better plan a massive militarized attack on progressive Blue California. As Trump works on rigging the upcoming elections, statements from mainstream politicians like Gavin Newsome and Nancy Pelosi appear to show a slight stiffening of opposition to Trump’s dismantling of the Republic.

And a dismantling it is. At some point there will be an attempt to have the bought Supreme Court and a compliant Republican Congress give Trump the authority to rule by decree, the equivalent of the enabling laws granted Hitler in 1933. It will be remembered that one of the ways Hitler got the vote he wanted was by having his goons inform the legislators that if they did not vote for him, they might not make it home that evening. Is there anyone who believes that Trump is not capable of this?

Using Sate power, he is extorting money from the wealthy and from corporate America to fund what is becoming a parallel taxation system. The system will be used to fund the military and build monuments to himself and to, of course, increase his own wealth by additional billions. Our Justice department already no longer dispenses impartial justice but has become his personal retribution and reward machine. The State, with the various agencies like Environmental Protection, Education, Labor will similarly no longer exist or be bent to his personal whims.

Trump alone will decide the national agenda. He already controls all three branches of government. Messy debate and by popularly elected representatives will be dispensed with. Notions of law, democracy, and justice do not exists in Trump’s Darwinian scheme of the survival of the wealthiest.

We are either on the road to active resistance to tyranny or a full acquiescence to a dictatorship.

The Embarcadero action included speakers from some of the many participating organizations. Main organizers was Bay Area Resistance which is assuming an increasingly central role in the battle against Trump’s depredations.

As the rally concluded and night was falling, the protesters a marched to he ICE headquarters on Sansome street and then back.

See all high resolution photos here.
