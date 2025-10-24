From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE out of the Bay! Solidarity Vigil
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves/Raging Grannies
Location Details:
855 Embarcadero Rd.
Intersection Embarcadero/El Camino Real
Outside Town and Country Village (shopping district)
Palo Alto
ICE is heading NOW to San Francisco! Bay Resistance has called for solidarity vigils throughout the Bay Area this Friday Oct 24 at 5pm.The Wolves stepped up to initiate organizing in Palo Alto. The Raging Grannies have been rallying outside Town and Country Village for 25 years. The traditional spot for emergency response events since the 1960's, it is at the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero, across from Stanford U. entrance (Galvez/El Camino). Grannies love kids so it will be family friendly and peaceful.
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 23, 2025 3:00AM
