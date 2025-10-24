top
Americas South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Emergency Rally in San Jose Opposes ICE in the Bay Area

by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
Community members in San Jose held an emergency rally in front of City Hall on October 23 to protest ICE in the Bay Area.
original image (8192x5464)
Organizers of the rally include: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Students for a Democratic Society SJSU, FRSO San Jose, Community Service Organization San Jose, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and San José May Day Coalition.

Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_2_-jlov4285.jpg
original image (4879x7315)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_3-jlov4292.jpg
original image (4911x7363)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_4-img_0082.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
ProBonoPhoto.org/Jesse Kornblum
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_5-jlov4293.jpg
original image (8192x5464)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_6-img_0327.jpg
original image (4990x4000)
ProBonoPhoto.org/Jesse Kornblum
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_7-jlov4299.jpg
original image (6028x4021)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_8-jlov4390.jpg
original image (4928x7389)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_9-img_0090.jpg
original image (4593x4000)
ProBonoPhoto.org/Jesse Kornblum
§Free Ulises!
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_10-jlov4377.jpg
original image (4325x6484)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_11-jlov4452.jpg
original image (5137x7702)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_12-jlov4437.jpg
original image (5464x8192)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_13-img_0577.jpg
original image (3235x5580)
ProBonoPhoto.org/Jesse Kornblum
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_14-jlov4447.jpg
original image (5464x8192)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_15-jlov4431.jpg
original image (5339x8004)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_16-jlov4414.jpg
original image (4096x8192)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 12:19AM
sm_17-jlov4428.jpg
original image (8054x5372)
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
