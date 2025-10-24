From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Emergency Rally in San Jose Opposes ICE in the Bay Area by ICE Out of the Bay!

Community members in San Jose held an emergency rally in front of City Hall on October 23 to protest ICE in the Bay Area.

Organizers of the rally include: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Students for a Democratic Society SJSU, FRSO San Jose, Community Service Organization San Jose, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and San José May Day Coalition.



Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett