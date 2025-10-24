From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency Rally in San Jose Opposes ICE in the Bay Area
Community members in San Jose held an emergency rally in front of City Hall on October 23 to protest ICE in the Bay Area.
Organizers of the rally include: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Students for a Democratic Society SJSU, FRSO San Jose, Community Service Organization San Jose, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and San José May Day Coalition.
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
Photo credit: ProBonoPhoto.org/Jillian Lovett
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network