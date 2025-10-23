top
Americas San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Two Thousand assemble in San Francisco to Demand ICE out of the Bay Area

by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
Protestors on both sides of San Francisco Bay assembled to protest the influx of Federal ICE and Border Patrol agents while earlier the President had reportedly cancelled a planned military deployment in the Bay Area.
Protestors on both sides of San Francisco Bay assembled to protest the influx of Federal ICE and Border Patrol agents while earlier the P...
original image (6048x4024)
An estimated two thousand protestors converged on Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco today to demand the removal of ICE and Border Patrol federal agents from the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, protestors who had assembled across the bay at the Alameda Coast Guard Station earlier in the day were met by armed officers in riot gear. 100 federal agents had arrived in Alameda Wednesday under the President’s anticipated enforcement action plan for the Bay Area.

At Embarcadero Plaza a peaceful crowd reflecting the cultural and racial diversity unique to the Bay Area grew into a throng waving signs and banners while speakers and musicians performed on the raised platform. There was no presence of law enforcement or federal agents.

Earlier in the day SF Mayor Daniel Lurie had announced that the President had called him the night before and told him that he was calling off plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco. Reports surfaced that Bay Area business leaders Marc Benioff and Jensen Huang had asked the President to reconsider the planned federal occupation.
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
sm_sficeout359i.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
sm_sficeout377i.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
sm_sficeout380i.jpg
original image (3657x5277)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
sm_sficeout382i.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 9:57PM
sm_sficeout388i.jpg
original image (3182x4024)
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
