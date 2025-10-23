Two Thousand assemble in San Francisco to Demand ICE out of the Bay Area by Jeff Dooley

Protestors on both sides of San Francisco Bay assembled to protest the influx of Federal ICE and Border Patrol agents while earlier the President had reportedly cancelled a planned military deployment in the Bay Area.

An estimated two thousand protestors converged on Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco today to demand the removal of ICE and Border Patrol federal agents from the Bay Area.



Meanwhile, protestors who had assembled across the bay at the Alameda Coast Guard Station earlier in the day were met by armed officers in riot gear. 100 federal agents had arrived in Alameda Wednesday under the President’s anticipated enforcement action plan for the Bay Area.



At Embarcadero Plaza a peaceful crowd reflecting the cultural and racial diversity unique to the Bay Area grew into a throng waving signs and banners while speakers and musicians performed on the raised platform. There was no presence of law enforcement or federal agents.



Earlier in the day SF Mayor Daniel Lurie had announced that the President had called him the night before and told him that he was calling off plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco. Reports surfaced that Bay Area business leaders Marc Benioff and Jensen Huang had asked the President to reconsider the planned federal occupation.