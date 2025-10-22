From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Unionists Call for General Strike to Stop Raids, Jailing of Migrants as Trump Sends ICE
Trade unionists held a press conference in San Francisco announcing that UAW 2320 Elderly Care attorneys will stop work to protest the role of ICE and to support a general strike on October 24th.
As Trump is sending large number of ICE agents and Federal goons to the the Bay Area, two trade unionists from the UAW Member of the National Organization of Legal Service Workers–United Auto Workers Local 2320 and IFTE Local 21 spoke at a press conference on 10/22/25 in San Francisco to announce that the Legal Service worker would strike on October 24 to protest the ongoing ICE raids and against the introduction of the National Guard and other military forces into working class communities. They called on the rest of the labor movement to join them and support this action. Trump it was announced on the same day was shipping ICE and other government agents the Naval Base in Alameda to be deployed in San Francisco possibly on Thursday.
They also reported that they will be going to the ICE offices on Sansome St. on Friday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM with union members who voted to have a work action against the raids.
The trade unionists Abel Mouton from the UAW 2320 and Berta Hernandez of IFPTE 21 said they were appealing to all unionists, locals and the San Francisco Labor Council join them in their action call. It was sponsored By San Francisco Bay Area Strike Committee.
Additional Media:
Shawn Fain "Show Us Support & Call A General Strike" UAW 551 Chicago Member Message To UAW President
https://youtu.be/aR4O4QO20es
'Time for a general strike!': AFA-CWA Union president Sara Nelson calls for action at DC "No Kings" protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jhbtL5pLnY
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
'Time for a general strike!': Union president Sara Nelson calls for action at DC "No Kings" protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jhbtL5pLnY
"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls For National General Strike Against Fascist Attacks
https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY
The Call For A General Strike By Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & LA Roofers Local 36 BM Cliff Smith On Fascism
https://youtu.be/49uBylRfsPI
For More Info:
Abel Mouton, Member of the National Organization of Legal Service Workers–United Auto Workers Local 2320, Legal Assistance to the Elderly Unit (LAE-SFU), abelmouton [at] gmial.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/oI-c6pK6mmc
