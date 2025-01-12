From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Nov 15 2025 (Updated 12/01/25)Union Starbucks Baristas Launch Nationwide Strike
First Day of Starbucks Strike Shuts Down Stores in Santa Cruz
On November 13, over one thousand union baristas launched a “Red Cup Rebellion” unfair labor practice strike protesting Starbucks’ union busting and failure to finalize a fair union contract. The open-ended strike begins with 65 stores across 40+ cities and comes after six months of Starbucks refusing to offer new proposals to address workers’ demands for better staffing, higher pay, and resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges.
With no set end date to the strike, baristas across more than 550 current union stores are prepared to continue escalating to make this the largest, longest strike in company history if Starbucks fails to deliver a fair union contract and resolve unfair labor practice charges. Workers are represented by the labor union Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), which was founded by baristas from three stores in Buffalo, New York in 2021.
To kick off the strike in Santa Cruz, Starbucks workers from multiple stores held a rally and picket at the Mission Street location, which was one of the first two Starbucks locations in California to unionize in 2022. Workers at the rally said there were service disruptions at multiple Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz County due to union members' participation in the strike. A paper flyer taped to the front door of the Mission Street store read, "Our Store is Temporarily Closed." It informed customers that the business was, "working to re-open our store as quickly as possible."
Santa Cruz: Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Picket at Mission Street Store as Nationwide Strike Begins | Union Starbucks Baristas in Santa Cruz County Join Nationwide Strike
Palo Alto: Customers Support Starbucks Workers on Strike
Read More: The Red Cup Rebellion Expands | Union Starbucks Baristas’ Unfair Labor Practice Strike Grows as Workers in 25 New Cities Join Action | Union Baristas are on Strike over Starbucks’ Record-Breaking Labor Law Violations | With 92% ‘Yes’ Vote, Union Starbucks Baristas Overwhelmingly Authorize ULP Strike
