Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Picket at Mission Street Store as Nationwide Strike Begins
On November 13, Starbucks workers from multiple stores in the Santa Cruz area held a rally and picket at the Mission Street location to begin a nationwide unfair labor practice strike launched by over one thousand baristas who are union members with Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). Workers are protesting what they call Starbucks’ "historic union busting," as well as the company's failure to finalize a fair union contract. They are demanding better staffing, higher pay, and the resolution of, "hundreds of unfair labor practice charges," according to a press release issued by SBWU. There is no end-date to the strike, and union members are asking the public not to patronize any Starbucks store, or buy any Starbucks products, until they receive a fair contract.
Workers at the rally said there were service disruptions at multiple Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz County due to union members' participation in the strike.
A paper flyer taped to the front door of the Mission Street store read, "Our Store is Temporarily Closed." It informed customers that the business was, "working to re-open our store as quickly as possible."
Striking workers have stated that Starbucks management has been stonewalling them for over six months, and has not put forth any new proposals to meet the union's demands.
The spirited rally was attended by members of a variety of Santa Cruz area unions and labor organizations, in addition to community allies. Speakers included Assemblymember Gail Pellerin.
Starbucks workers and supporters held picket signs with messages such as "No Contract, No Coffee," "Don't Cross Our Picket Line," and "Red Cup Rebellion." For several years, SBWU union members have organized "Red Cup Rebellion" protests on Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day, when the company offers customers a free, reusable red cup if they purchase certain holiday drinks. This year, Red Cup Day was November 13, hence the reason for that date being the first day of the strike.
Presently, there are five unionized Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz County. In May of 2022, the Mission Street store and the Ocean Street store were the first two Starbucks locations in California to unionize. The Ocean Street store, however, was shuttered on September 27 of this year when Starbucks suddenly and unexpectedly closed approximately 1% of its stores that the company said were underperforming for various reasons.
To support striking Starbucks workers, see:
* Starbucks Workers United website: https://sbworkersunited.org/
* No Contract, No Coffee (SBWU strike website): https://www.nocontractnocoffee.org/
For more information: https://alexdarocy.com/
