Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Picket at Mission Street Store as Nationwide Strike Begins alex [at] alexdarocy.com) by Alex Darocy

On November 13, Starbucks workers from multiple stores in the Santa Cruz area held a rally and picket at the Mission Street location to begin a nationwide unfair labor practice strike launched by over one thousand baristas who are union members with Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). Workers are protesting what they call Starbucks’ "historic union busting," as well as the company's failure to finalize a fair union contract. They are demanding better staffing, higher pay, and the resolution of, "hundreds of unfair labor practice charges," according to a press release issued by SBWU. There is no end-date to the strike, and union members are asking the public not to patronize any Starbucks store, or buy any Starbucks products, until they receive a fair contract.