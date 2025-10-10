From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Oct 3 2025 (Updated 10/10/25)Poets Cry Out: Let Gaza Live
Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists
On September 24, Bay Area poets and other writers organized a poetry reading outside of U.S. Senator Adam Schiff's office in San Francisco, calling on him and Senator Alex Padilla to support the Block the Bombs legislation, and to defend freedom of the press and protect Palestinian journalists. Arts activist David Solnit transformed the building's plaza into a mini auditorium with rows of folding chairs, and using the corporate offices as a background.
Some in attendance held large signs Solnit created that quoted Palestinian writer, poet, professor and activist Refaat Alareer: "If I must die, you must live to tell my story."
"We demand the protection of Palestinian journalists and an end to the impunity for crimes against them in the Gaza Strip. We demand the foreign press be granted independent access to the Gaza Strip," an event post for the poetry reading stated.
Poets Cry Out - Let Gaza Live
Poets Cry Out - Let Gaza Live
