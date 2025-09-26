top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

Poets Cry Out - Let Gaza Live

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Sep 26, 2025 8:07PM
Poets to Padilla and Schiff: Let Gaza Live. Block the Bombs. Protect Journalists.

Photo: Left to Right: Mike Wong, Joe Lamb, James Janko, Maxine Hong Kingston, Genny Lim, Devoah Major, Salma Shaie. Kathleen Herman, Kimi Sugioka- Alameda Poet Laureate, Kirk Lumpkin, Alexandro Murguia, 1st Latinx SF Poet Laureate
Poets to Padilla and Schiff: Let Gaza Live. Block the Bombs. Protect Journalists.
original image (1344x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Sept. 24) - As Israeli drones drop explosives and jam communications on the Global Sumud Aid Flotilla that is challenging Israel's attempt to perpetrate a holocaust on the people of Palestine, there are almost daily protests in San Francisco's downtown.

Some are at Israel's Montgomery Street Consulate. Some are at Sen. Padilla's Bush Street office and heroic people are maintaining ongoing vigils at the Federal facilities at 100 Montgomery Street and 630 Samsome Street where Trump's masked goons are abducting people because they don't look like White Northern Europeans.

There was a glimmer of hope as the news broke that Italy was sending a naval vessel to "assist" should rescue operations be required.

In front of the One Post Street building housing Senator Adam Schiff's office, accomplished Bay Area poets read out the collective cry of the majority of Californians, calling on Senators Schiff and Padilla to follow the will of the people and join the majority of Democratic Senators in supporting Block the Bombs legislation, defending freedom of the press and protectinf Palestinian journalists.

Activists demanded that Senators Schiff and Padilla:

  1. BLOCK THE BOMBS Support the Block the Bombs legislation to stop US arms to Israel. Most US Democratic Senators voted for it recently and it has 50 Congressional Reps cosponsoring it. Polls show that the majority of Americans want to stop the flow of these weapons.

  2. FREEDOM OF PRESS AND PROTECT JOURNALISTS We demand the protection of Palestinian journalists and an end to the impunity for crimes against them in the Gaza Strip. We demand the foreign press be granted independent access to the Gaza Strip.


Muralist David Solnit managed to transform the Market Street plaza into a mini auditorium with rows of folding chairs and using the corporate office building as background. Some held large signs he had created, that quoted Palestinian writer, poet, professor and activist Refaat Alareer. "If I must die, you must live to tell my story."

From Wikipedia:

" On 6 December 2023, Alareer was killed by an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza, along with his brother, sister, and four of his nephews, during the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip. The Euro-Med Monitor released a statement saying that Alareer was deliberately targeted, "surgically bombed out of the entire building", and came after weeks of "death threats that Refaat received online and by phone from Israeli accounts."[5] On 26 April 2024, his eldest daughter and his newborn grandchild were killed by an Israeli airstrike on their Gaza City home."

See all high resolution photos here.
