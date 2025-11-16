From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Nov 16 2025Activists Protest at Mansions of Billionaire Trump Supporters
"People Over Billionaires" March Tours San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood
Activists assembled in Alta Plaza Park, San Francisco's billionaire epicenter, on November 15 for a rally and march to demand, "housing, healthcare, and food for all," from the ultra-wealthy. During the rally, Socialists and Communists set up literature tables, and people distributed kits containing a whistle and ICE reporting instructions. The first stop on the march was David Sacks' mansion, then it was on to Larry Ellison's.
During speeches, the crowd learned how to do the, "People Over Billionaires" dance, and the march featured music and street theater that challenged the billionaires' power.
An event announcement for the action stated, "If you’ve ever felt that the system is rigged for the wealthy few, this is your chance to be part of a MOVEMENT where your story, your power, and your community matter. We the people - the 99% - do the real work. Billionaires stole the wealth we the people created, and then rigged the system against us. But when we unite, we are unstoppable. We are too big to fail, too powerful to ignore."
