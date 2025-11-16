top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

People Over Billionaires Rally and March in San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
Frogs, an octopus, a squid, a school of orcas and activists bring their "People Over Billionaires" demands to the ultra wealthy in colorful march and rally
original image (1618x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Its the mansion encrusted neighborhood where billionaire Trump supporters Larry Ellison and David Sacks live. Its also where an action organized by the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment and including environmental, labor and progressive groups marched with music and street theater to challenge the billionaires' power.

The activists assembled in Alta Plaza Park, San Francisco's billionaire epicenter. Socialists and Communists had literature tables. Kits containing a whistle and ICE reporting instructions were distributed. The first stop was David Sacks' mansion. They carried a banner and large signs created by David Solnit that proclaimed people over billionaires in English and Spanish. Among speeches the crowd learned how do the, sweeping the country, People Over Billionaires dance.

Then it was on to Larry Ellison's pad with its stainless steel garage doors. "Larry Ellison" proclaimed his views to a "boat" and various sea creatures. A school of "orcas" urged us all to "get orcanised."

The well organized action then returned to the park where excellent sandwiches and burritos were provided. An event, satisfying in many ways.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_002.jpg
original image (1682x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_003.jpg
original image (1505x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_004.jpg
original image (1617x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_005.jpg
original image (1779x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_006.jpg
original image (1223x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (1200x1976)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_008.jpg
original image (1663x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (1681x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (1733x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (1663x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (1681x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (1770x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:19PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (1538x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_016.jpg
original image (1598x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (1337x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_018.jpg
original image (1576x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_019.jpg
original image (1669x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 12:20PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (1645x1200)
