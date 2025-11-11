top
Trans and Queer People "Scare the State" on Halloween
Tue Nov 11 2025
Trans and Queer People "Scare the State" on Halloween
Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco
Trans and Queer People "Scare the State" on Halloween
On Halloween, San Francisco’s queer community marched down Market Street to the U.S. Immigration Court on Montgomery Street to counter tyranny with costumes and protest. The Halloween event first assembled at the Powell Street cable car turnaround, where banners were unfurled that read, "Queers for Open Borders" and "Fags, Dykes, We All Hate ICE." When the march arrived at the courthouse, the building was renamed the “ICE Abduction Center.”

In front of the courthouse, people danced and smashed piñatas representing ICE and police agents, as much approval honking came from Montgomery Street’s passing traffic. The protest was organized by San Francisco based direct action collective Gay Shame.

