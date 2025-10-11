Scare The State 🔻 Asusta Al Estado

Friday, October 31, 2025

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Protest

Gay Shame

powell BART cable car turnaround

gay shame 🔻 q.u.i.t.!

scare the state

nightmare on sansome st.

trans and queer people say fuck ice!

come haunt with us on halloween day

friday the 31st

meet at powell cable car turnaround at 12pm

march at 12:15pm

dress up and mask up 👻





asusta al estado

pesadilla en la calle sansome

las personas trans y cuir dicen ¡chinga la migra y fuck ice!

espanta al estado con nosotres el día de halloween viernes el 31

gay shame q.u.i.t!

punto de encuentro en la parada del tranvía de powell a las 12pm

marcha a las 12:15pm

disfrázate y ponte el cubrebocas 👻