From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Scare The State 🔻 Asusta Al Estado
Date:
Friday, October 31, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame
Location Details:
powell BART cable car turnaround
gay shame 🔻 q.u.i.t.!
scare the state
nightmare on sansome st.
trans and queer people say fuck ice!
come haunt with us on halloween day
friday the 31st
meet at powell cable car turnaround at 12pm
march at 12:15pm
dress up and mask up 👻
asusta al estado
pesadilla en la calle sansome
las personas trans y cuir dicen ¡chinga la migra y fuck ice!
espanta al estado con nosotres el día de halloween viernes el 31
gay shame q.u.i.t!
punto de encuentro en la parada del tranvía de powell a las 12pm
marcha a las 12:15pm
disfrázate y ponte el cubrebocas 👻
scare the state
nightmare on sansome st.
trans and queer people say fuck ice!
come haunt with us on halloween day
friday the 31st
meet at powell cable car turnaround at 12pm
march at 12:15pm
dress up and mask up 👻
asusta al estado
pesadilla en la calle sansome
las personas trans y cuir dicen ¡chinga la migra y fuck ice!
espanta al estado con nosotres el día de halloween viernes el 31
gay shame q.u.i.t!
punto de encuentro en la parada del tranvía de powell a las 12pm
marcha a las 12:15pm
disfrázate y ponte el cubrebocas 👻
For more information: https://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 11, 2025 9:41AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network