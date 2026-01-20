top
January 23: Strike ICE Out of Minnesota
Tue Jan 20 2026 (Updated 01/24/26)
Strike ICE Out of Minnesota
Convict Killer ICE Agent Jonathan Ross
January 23: Strike ICE Out of Minnesota

The fascist military occupation of the Twin Cities, and communities throughout Minnesota, was opposed with a general strike on January 23 endorsed by a large and diverse coalition of organizations. Rallies in solidarity with the general strike in Minneapolis were organized in various cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, Palo Alto, San Jose, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Fort Bragg, Los Angeles and New York.

The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO endorsed the statewide day of action. Their January 16 press release states, "Since the ICE campaign of terror began, both immigrant and non-immigrant workers have feared for their safety when going to work, being at work, and coming home from work. Union members and our families are being illegally detained at alarming rates, with workplaces and schools facing increased challenges."

Unions joined the demands for the day that called for:

  • ICE must leave Minnesota now.
  • The agent who killed Renee Good must be held legally accountable.
  • No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming Congressional budget and ICE be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors.
  • Minnesotan and national companies to become 4th Amendment Businesses — cease economic relations with ICE and refuse ICE entry or using their property for staging grounds.

event Read More | ICE Out of MN

Coverage: photo Bay Area Stands with the People of Minnesota | photo Protest at Santa Clara Hilton Hotel Calls Out Company's Enabling of ICE

See Also: article Socialist Members of Argentine Parliament Support Minneapolis General Strike & Against ICE | article ICE, The Class War in Minneapolis & The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz | article Minneapolis & Minnesota AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On 1/23/25

