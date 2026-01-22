From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: ICE Out for Good - Minnesota Solidarity Day of Action
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Indivisible
Location Details:
Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley, 6001 La Madrona Dr, Scotts Valley
Demonstrate against Scotts Valley Hilton as Hilton is an enabler of ICE.
Wednesday, January 7th, an American citizen was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This killing is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence, impunity, and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against members of our communities.
A broad coalition of groups across the country is calling for a coordinated Ice Out For Good actions on Friday, January 23rd in solidarity for Minnesota, and to demand accountability, honor the life lost, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/890...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 10:13AM
