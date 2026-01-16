From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Minneapolis & Minnesota AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On 1/23/25
The Minneapolis & Minnesota AFL-CIO has called for a mass day of worker community action On 1/23/25 to stop the ICE attacks.
The Minneapolis AFL-CIO and Minnesota AFL-CIO have called for a mass day of worker and community action on January 23, 2026. Stacie Balkaran the Minneapolis AFL-CIO communications director talked about what the statement means for working people and what other workers and unionists around the country can do to support their occupation by thousands of ICE agents.
She was interviewed on 1/16/26
Additional Media:
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
MINNEAPOLIS LABOR UNION DELEGATION AND LOCAL REGIONAL LABOR BODIES ENDORSE JANUARY 23: DAY OF TRUTH AND FREEDOM
NO WORK, SCHOOL, OR SHOPPING
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Stacie Balkaran Minneapolis AFL-CIO Communications Director
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO along with regional bodies throughout the state, including the Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, the West Area Labor Council, the North East Area Labor Council and the East Central Labor Council, have joined in solidarity to endorse a powerful unified statewide action on January 23: Day of Truth and Freedom. The Minnesota labor movement is united against the violent ICE occupation of our beloved cities that has directly impacted union members, our workplaces and our families.
Workers are essential for our communities to function. Since the ICE campaign of terror began, both immigrant and non-immigrant workers have feared for their safety when going to work, being at work, and coming home from work. Union members and our families are being illegally detained at alarming rates, with workplaces and schools facing increased challenges.
Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, President of the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, shared why union federations are joining this call: “Working people, our schools and our communities are under attack. Union members are being detained commuting to and from work, tearing apart families. Parents are being forced to stay home, students held out of school, fearing for their lives, all while the employer class remains silent. Our labor federations are encouraging everyone to participate on January 23rd. It’s time for every single Minnesotan who loves this state and the notion of truth and freedom to raise their voices and deepen their solidarity for our neighbors and coworkers living under this federal occupation.”
Unions join the demands for the day that call for:
* ICE must leave Minnesota now.
* The agent who killed Renee Good must be held legally accountable.
* No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming Congressional budget and ICE be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors.
* Minnesotan and national companies to become 4th Amendment Businesses — cease economic relations with ICE and refuse ICE entry or using their property for staging grounds.
###
The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is the umbrella organization of Minneapolis-area local unions and includes 175+ affiliated unions representing over 80,000 working people across seven Minnesotan counties. http://www.minneapolisunions.org
She was interviewed on 1/16/26
Additional Media:
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
MINNEAPOLIS LABOR UNION DELEGATION AND LOCAL REGIONAL LABOR BODIES ENDORSE JANUARY 23: DAY OF TRUTH AND FREEDOM
NO WORK, SCHOOL, OR SHOPPING
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Stacie Balkaran Minneapolis AFL-CIO Communications Director
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO along with regional bodies throughout the state, including the Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, the West Area Labor Council, the North East Area Labor Council and the East Central Labor Council, have joined in solidarity to endorse a powerful unified statewide action on January 23: Day of Truth and Freedom. The Minnesota labor movement is united against the violent ICE occupation of our beloved cities that has directly impacted union members, our workplaces and our families.
Workers are essential for our communities to function. Since the ICE campaign of terror began, both immigrant and non-immigrant workers have feared for their safety when going to work, being at work, and coming home from work. Union members and our families are being illegally detained at alarming rates, with workplaces and schools facing increased challenges.
Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, President of the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, shared why union federations are joining this call: “Working people, our schools and our communities are under attack. Union members are being detained commuting to and from work, tearing apart families. Parents are being forced to stay home, students held out of school, fearing for their lives, all while the employer class remains silent. Our labor federations are encouraging everyone to participate on January 23rd. It’s time for every single Minnesotan who loves this state and the notion of truth and freedom to raise their voices and deepen their solidarity for our neighbors and coworkers living under this federal occupation.”
Unions join the demands for the day that call for:
* ICE must leave Minnesota now.
* The agent who killed Renee Good must be held legally accountable.
* No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming Congressional budget and ICE be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors.
* Minnesotan and national companies to become 4th Amendment Businesses — cease economic relations with ICE and refuse ICE entry or using their property for staging grounds.
###
The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is the umbrella organization of Minneapolis-area local unions and includes 175+ affiliated unions representing over 80,000 working people across seven Minnesotan counties. http://www.minneapolisunions.org
For more information: https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network