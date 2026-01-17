From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity with General Strike Minneapolis, Rally in Palo Alto
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wolves and Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
855 Embarcadero
Palo Alto 94303
(Town and Country Village shopping district)
Palo Alto 94303
(Town and Country Village shopping district)
As you no doubt know, our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis are getting savaged right now by domestic terrorists who instead of doing 10 to 20 in a federal prison have been given masks and badges and guns and carte blanche to wreak murderous, violent havoc in that fair city.
In response, unions and activists and community groups are calling for a general strike in Minneapolis on Friday Jan 23rd.
So what does that mean for us in NorCal? Well the way we see things, it's just a matter of time before ICE descends on us like a plague of locusts and when that happens, no phone calls from Marc Benioff or any other billionaire will stop them. So we'd like to show up and be in solidarity with Minneapolis like we hope communities from all over this country show up for us when it's our turn in the barrel.
Come on out to Town and Country on the corner of El Camino Real and Embarcadero and let's let Palo Alto and beyond know that while us normal people aren't in the seats of power, we provide the labor for those that are. And when we stop working and start striking, that's when things will start to change around here.
This Friday we protest with singing, chanting and sign waving to call attention to the fact that ICE is our communities. We've got signs but bring your own if you can.
Organized by The Wolves and the Raging Grannies. For disability access contact the Grannies at info [at] raginggrannies.com
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:48PM
