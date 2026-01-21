From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gays to 'crush ICE' on January 23: Solidarity with Minneapolis
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
Castro Memorial Corner, 501 Castro Street
Gays to 'Crush ICE' on January 23 in Solidarity with Minneapolis General Strike
Members of the newly-formed Gays Against Gestapo (GAG), will hold an action to crush ice cubes in strong solidarity with the city of Minneapolis, and also memorialize Renee Good who was murdered by an ICE agent and to demand his immediate arrest and prosecution. The action takes place in the heart of the LGBTQ Castro district.
WHO: Gays Against Gestapo
WHAT: Rally supporting the general strike in Minneapolis
WHERE: Queer Memorial Corner
LOCATION: 501 Castro Street at 18th Street, San Francisco
WHEN: Friday, January 23rd
TIME: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Posters of Renee Good will be taped to the railing at the corner, in honor of her life and legacy, and to demand justice over her murder. A multitude of ice cubes are to be crushed with a mallet and hammer, symbolizing the key demand: Abolish ICE. Join us!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 2:20PM
