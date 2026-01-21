Gays to 'crush ICE' on January 23: Solidarity with Minneapolis

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Michael Petrelis

Location Details:

Castro Memorial Corner, 501 Castro Street

Gays to 'Crush ICE' on January 23 in Solidarity with Minneapolis General Strike



Members of the newly-formed Gays Against Gestapo (GAG), will hold an action to crush ice cubes in strong solidarity with the city of Minneapolis, and also memorialize Renee Good who was murdered by an ICE agent and to demand his immediate arrest and prosecution. The action takes place in the heart of the LGBTQ Castro district.



WHO: Gays Against Gestapo



WHAT: Rally supporting the general strike in Minneapolis



WHERE: Queer Memorial Corner



LOCATION: 501 Castro Street at 18th Street, San Francisco



WHEN: Friday, January 23rd



TIME: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Posters of Renee Good will be taped to the railing at the corner, in honor of her life and legacy, and to demand justice over her murder. A multitude of ice cubes are to be crushed with a mallet and hammer, symbolizing the key demand: Abolish ICE. Join us!

