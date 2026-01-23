Protest at Santa Clara Hilton Hotel Calls Out Company's Enabling of ICE by ICE Out for Good

On January 23, a protest was held at the Santa Clara Hilton Hotel to call out the company's enabling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The action was one of many organized across the country in solidarity with the general strike called for January 23 in Minneapolis in response to ICE's fascist takeover of the city, and the killing of Renee Nicole Good on January 7.