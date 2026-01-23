top
South Bay U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Protest at Santa Clara Hilton Hotel Calls Out Company's Enabling of ICE

by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
On January 23, a protest was held at the Santa Clara Hilton Hotel to call out the company's enabling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The action was one of many organized across the country in solidarity with the general strike called for January 23 in Minneapolis in response to ICE's fascist takeover of the city, and the killing of Renee Nicole Good on January 7.
original image (5089x3028)
An event announcement for the protest read:

**Hilton** has continued to house ICE agents during their reign of terror in Minneapolis. That makes Hilton a key corporate partner enabling ICE to function and profit off the suffering of an entire community. If we can push Hilton to drop ICE, we can remove one pillar of support from ICE operations – and send a clear message to other hotels and corporations that complicity has consequences.

We will meet outside the **Santa Clara Hilton Hotel** to call on Hilton to cut ties with ICE and to stand with communities under attack.

**What to expect:**
– We’ll hold signs and educate folks about Hilton’s role in enabling ICE.
– We’ll share practical information about how to resist ICE harassment and support neighbors facing raids and intimidation.
– We’ll build our “protest muscles” and meet others so that when ICE shows up again, we’re ready to show up too.

We’ve also heard reports of an ICE surge into Santa Clara for Super Bowl weekend. That makes it even more urgent for us to educate ourselves now, practice coming out into the streets together, and start building the relationships we’ll need to protect our neighbors in the weeks ahead.


The action was organized by It's Blue Turn. More information about the group can be found on their website: https://itsblueturn.com/


All photos courtesy of ProBonoPhoto.org/Jesse Kornblum
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_2_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_3_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_4_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (6000x3944)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_5_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (4719x4000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_6_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_7_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_8_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_9_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_10_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (3545x3299)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_11_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_12_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 9:31PM
sm_13_ice_protest_santa_clara_hilton_hotel.jpg
original image (5712x3504)
