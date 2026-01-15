top
Students Across Nevada County Walkout to Resist Fascism
Thu Jan 15 2026 (Updated 01/24/26)
No Fascism! No Ice! Nationwide Walkouts
Hundreds of "Free America Walkouts" Were Organized on January 20
Students Across Nevada County Walkout to Resist Fascism

On January 20, Women’s March coordinated a day of action which declared, "We will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism. One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: ICE raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, families torn apart, attacks on our trans siblings, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent. It is time for our communities to escalate as well. On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce. We will withhold our labor, our participation, and our consent. A free America begins the moment we refuse to cooperate. This is not a request. This is a rupture. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.

"2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our movement must evolve and escalate. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.

"On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service, but walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real."

Nationwide Walkouts, Protests & Boycotts | Free America Walkout | Women’s March

Coverage: photo Over a Thousand in SF Protest ICE Terror | photo Students Across Nevada County Walkout to Resist Fascism | photo At "No Tech for ICE" Demo, Deadly Consequences of Palantir’s Technology Heavily Protested

event Bay Area Events: Palo Alto: No Tech for ICE at Palantir | San Francisco | Oakland | San Jose | San Rafael | Salinas | Felton | Watsonville | Aptos | Eureka (1/17)

