Peninsula Immigrant Rights

At "No Tech for ICE" Demo, Deadly Consequences of Palantir’s Technology Heavily Protested

by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
Hundreds chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Peter Thiel has got to go”.
300 people chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Peter Thiel has got to go”.
original image (2000x657)
Photos by Jim Colton/ProBonoPhoto and Jim Katzman/ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Jim Colton

On January 20th, 300 protesters took charge of street corners at the intersection of Hamilton Ave and Alma St in Palo Alto and stretched out along Alma. They hung a large "Palantir helps ICE Spy" banner and crowded around the main entrance of Palantir Technologies.

Messages on signs hit upon their major complaints. One placard read “What connects ICE with Palestine ??? Palantir." Others said “Palantir has your data” and "Stop Bugging."

The largest number of signs called out Palantir for supporting ICE and the horror that is being inflicted upon residents of Minneapolis. "Protesters had whistles, ICE used guns," said one of the demonstrators, referring to the murder of Renee Good.

The demo was timed to coincide with a national day of action "Free America Walkout" by a coalition of groups included Mijente, The Wolves, Stand Up for Science and Sanity, the Raging Grannies and Purge Palantir. New to activism, Dan Rutherford initiated the event and emcee'd throughout a busy hour of speeches and entertainment that included traditional tunes like We Shall Overcome and more recently composed numbers.

One song called "Is Peter Thiel a Eugenicist?" led with the lyrics:

Spying and surveilling, keeping all eyes on you!
His AI wants to send us to the great beyond, it's true.
Cuz Peter Thiel...wants us gone!"

Costumes included a Raging Granny in an inflatable penguin suit, while other members of the Grannies joined Sharat Lin of Dance for Peace donning monarch butterfly wings bringing to life the message that migration is normal and beautiful. Not to be outdone by Portland, there was, of course, a dancing frog to enliven the protest.
For more information: https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmpyell.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Blocking the entrance
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcp1ohmresistor.jpg
original image (2000x1594)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmppengi.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Penguin and protesters take over a corner
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcpquepoca.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmpfuera.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmnotecforice.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcptyranny.jpg
original image (1095x2000)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmpicemelt.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcpgrnstoo.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jmpnoshoot.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Katzman
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_butteflyspeaks.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcpnobugging.jpg
original image (1259x2000)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
§Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto
by G. Granwol
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:17AM
sm_jcpgermans.jpg
original image (2000x1176)
https://youtu.be/PUI-2r9ygH4?si=GdinKQsKCG...
