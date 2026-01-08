top
Americas Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights

END ICE PROFITEERING! No Tech for ICE Protest at Palantir Technologies HQ

Palantir Technologies HQ - sidewalk out front 100 Hamilton Avenue Palo Alto, CA, 94301
original image (994x543)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy community members
Location Details:
Palantir Technologies HQ - sidewalk out front
100 Hamilton Avenue
Palo Alto, CA, 94301
JOIN US: Stand Against Palantir's ICE Contracts

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 2 PM - 5 PM

Palantir Technologies is profiting from family separation. Their powerful surveillance software doesn't just crunch numbers—it hunts the most vulnerable in our society. It tracks parents taking their kids to school, workers going to their jobs, and families living their lives.

ICE uses Palantir's technology to conduct raids, make arrests, and tear communities apart. We cannot stay silent while a Silicon Valley company builds the digital infrastructure of deportation.

Join us for a peaceful protest outside Palantir's headquarters to demand they end their complicity in this humanitarian crisis NOW!

This isn't just about one company or one contract—this is about what kind of future we're building. We need YOU there: tech workers willing to speak truth to power, immigrants and allies ready to share their stories, residents who are fed up with Silicon Valley’s MAGA embrace, and anyone who believes technology should serve humanity, not harm it.

Bring signs, bring your voice, bring your rage and your hope.

Rally Details: We’ll gather in front of Palantir’s headquarters at 2:00 pm PT, on January 20th, rain or shine. Bring noisemakers, banners, and your commitment to justice.

Palantir thinks they can quietly profit from suffering. Let's show them that when communities stand together, we're more powerful than any algorithm.

No tech for ICE!

No profits from pain!

Not in our name!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/no-t...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 8:18AM
