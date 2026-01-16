Humboldt County Free America Rally

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free America Coalition

Location Details:

825 5th Street, Eureka

One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, attacks on immigrants, families torn apart, mass surveillance, constant threat of war and terror used to keep us silent. It is time for our communities to escalate as well in continuing peaceful protests!



2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our voices must be louder. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.



On January 17th, Saturday at the courthouse in Eureka, noon-2 p.m. in solidarity with the Women's March 'Free America Walkout' organized for the 20th, we call on our community to rally/protest against this regime's up coming new year of illegal and violent actions both domestic and worldwide. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will not be intimidated, we will ROAR!!



★ We walk away from fascism. ★



★ We walk towards a Free America. ★



★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all. ★



★ Everybody in, nobody out. ★



★ Welcome to our Free America ★