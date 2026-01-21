top
Americas San Francisco Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Over a Thousand in SF Protest ICE Terror

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
"You have the right to remain silent but I don't recommend it"
"You have too remain silent but I don't recommend it"
original image (1809x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(SAN FRANCISCO, January 20) — On the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, thousands of Bay Area residents walked out of their schools and workplaces and marched through the streets of San Francisco to reject authoritarian rule, ICE violence, and the administration’s escalating war on Venezuela. The action was part of a coordinated national walkout called for by Women’s March, with hundreds of demonstrations across the country disrupting business as usual to confront a rapidly intensifying fascist agenda.

The Bay Area march stood in solidarity with communities in Minnesota resisting the violent occupation of their state by 3,000 ICE agents. Protesters gathered at Civic Center Plaza, where speakers condemned the Trump administration’s sweeping assault on fundamental rights and called for mass resistance to protect immigrant communities, queer and trans people, workers, families, and our collective futures.

Activities started with a small group, mostly High School aged girls shouting slogan in front of City Hall. The group grew to hundreds, setting the tone for the whole action.

There was whimsey mixed in with the deadly seriousness of the protest. A man was dressed as an imposing Bat Man. A drag queen held a sign proclaiming "No Kings, More Queens." One protester was dressed as Trump's bimbo-S&M homeland security chief, complete with waterfall flowing hair and a combat vest that read "ICE-Gestapo."

The action was organized by a broad coalition of grassroots groups, including 50501 SF, Bay Resistance, Democratic Socialists of America (East Bay and San Francisco chapters), Indivisible SF, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Peace and Freedom Party, Bay Area Palestinian Youth Movement, Nodutdol for Korean Community Liberation, and United Educators of San Francisco.

Speakers denounced ICE’s campaign of terror against immigrant communities, the administration’s cuts to food and heating assistance, its acceleration of environmental destruction, and its refusal to intervene as healthcare costs skyrocket. They condemned Trump’s threats of war and resource grabs as violence driven by corporate greed while communities at home are pushed deeper into crisis.

The ongoing ICE invasion of Minneapolis was named as a deliberate, racist operation directed from the highest levels of the Trump administration. Organizers emphasized that deaths in ICE custody and enforcement actions are not accidents, but an inevitable part of the massive crackdown the Trump administration has unleashed across the country.

Just weeks into 2026, ICE has already been responsible for at least six deaths: Geraldo Lunas Campos, Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres, Luis Beltan Yanez, Parady La, Keith Porter, and Renee Nicole Good. Protesters demanded an immediate end to mass deportations and the withdrawal of ICE from U.S. cities, declaring their commitment to collective resistance and a future rooted in dignity and freedom for all.

“That’s what’s happening in Minneapolis right now, where the working people of the city responded to the atrocities committed in their city by making a plan. This Friday, January 23rd, there will be no business as usual in Minneapolis– no school, no work, no shopping. The call for a general strike has been taken up by many major unions including the educators. This is the type of bold coordinated action that unions across the country and right here in sf must strive for,” said San Francisco school math teacher, Jodie Sheffels.

“How can our lawmakers look us in the eye and tell us there is no money for our schools, no money for housing for our students, no money for healthcare, no money for food– but there are always more billions for the US war machine? We as the working people of San Francisco have no more interest in bombing the working people of another country than we do in lining the pockets of the billionaires who sell the bombs," said Jodie Sheffels.

“Federal intimidation and violence isn’t going to silence us. Just this week alone, hundreds of thousands of people have marched on the Department of Justice. Prosecutors are resigning, mayors, governors are challenging the federal government, and we the people are responding to fear with love. The majority of Americans are in favor of abolishing ICE, a 40 point increase from one year ago. We are a growing movement. We are an ocean of humanity in solidarity. Join us,” invited Francisco Herrera of Nuevo Sol.

“We’ve just lived through a year of horrors, a year of brutality and steps toward dictatorship—steps which would have advanced much more quickly if not for the nonviolent resistance of people across America who contribute in their own ways, big and small, to turn the course of our country back towards justice. Each and every one of you has something you can do to help resist Trump and rebuild a free America.” said Peter H. of Indivisible SF.

“In Venezuela, in Iran, in Ukraine, Greenland, Sudan, Congo, Yemen, Myanmar, tensions all over the world are ramping up. We in the United States are not only experiencing violence and repression at home, but we know our corrupt government and military are responsible for escalating tensions and causing suffering of so many millions all across the globe. Our tax dollars fund this machine So it’s pretty clear: we have to do something about it.” said Aditya B of Democratic Socialists of America, San Francisco.

“The majority of people reject the US invasion of Venezuela and Trump's terrorization of our immigrant communities. Politicians refuse to prosecute the Killer ICE agents that murdered Renee Nicole Good and Keith Porter, despite millions of us demanding it. When Minneapolis goes on a general strike Friday, it will show the world we don't need billionaires. I'm running for Governor of California with the Peace and Freedom Party because when millions of us unite, we can kick ICE out of our communities, end US wars for good, and finally build a world that serves the people not the billionaires.” said Ramsey Robinson, from the Peace and Freedom Party candidate running for Governor.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_002-02026-z8a_7474.jpg
original image (1541x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_003-02026-z8a_7512.jpg
original image (1641x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_004-02026-z8a_7600.jpg
original image (1654x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_005-02026-z8a_7615.jpg
original image (1551x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_006-02026-z8a_7668.jpg
original image (1449x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_007-02026-z8a_7690.jpg
original image (1790x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_008-02026-z8a_7693.jpg
original image (1506x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_009-02026-z8b_3724.jpg
original image (1200x2153)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_010-02026-z8b_3829.jpg
original image (1200x1640)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_011-02026-z8b_3836.jpg
original image (1200x1812)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_012-02026-z8b_3851.jpg
original image (1495x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_013-02026-z8b_3874.jpg
original image (1817x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_014-02026-z8b_3905.jpg
original image (1751x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_015-02026-z8b_3938.jpg
original image (1340x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_016-02026-z8b_3973.jpg
original image (1478x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_017-02026-z8b_4029.jpg
original image (1799x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_018-02026-z8b_4042.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_019-02026-z8b_4052.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 11:48AM
sm_020-02026-z8b_4071.jpg
original image (1200x1855)
