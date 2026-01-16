From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Felton: "Free America" Rally & Walkout
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
Bonny Doon Resist
Highway 9 & Graham Hill Road, Felton
On January 20th, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism.
Join us from 1 - 3pm as we rally and support the effort - ★ We walk away from fascism.★ ★ We walk towards a Free America.★ ★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all.★ ★ Everybody in, nobody out.★
For more information on "Free America" event - https://www.freeameri.ca/
Bonny Doon Resist is hosting this event.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesantacr...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 10:04AM
