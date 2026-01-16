top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/20/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Felton: "Free America" Rally & Walkout

Highway 9 &amp; Graham Hill Road, Felton
original image (1412x736)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bonny Doon Resist
Location Details:
Highway 9 & Graham Hill Road, Felton
On January 20th, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism.

Join us from 1 - 3pm as we rally and support the effort - ★ We walk away from fascism.★ ★ We walk towards a Free America.★ ★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all.★ ★ Everybody in, nobody out.★

For more information on "Free America" event - https://www.freeameri.ca/

Bonny Doon Resist is hosting this event.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesantacr...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 10:04AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code