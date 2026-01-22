A revolutionary student writes, "On January 20th students across Nevada County walked out to protest the fascist federal government, and its supporters in the school board. Building on the walkouts from last year, students self organized walkouts from at least six schools in Nevada County, convening in downtown Grass Valley.

"At 2:00 [...] hundreds of students walked out of Nevada Union High School, meeting at the theater parking lot to a crowd of supporters. Soon after several dozen students from the next door, much smaller, Ghidotti High School, joined them. Together they departed the school under the watch of several surveilling police cars amid chants of “Chinga la Migra”.

"Despite attempts by liberal elements to co-opt the movement, the students stood fast in their revolutionary intent. It’s clear that the student movement in Nevada County has embraced its revolutionary potential, and this is only the beginning. Ice will burn, the empire will fall, and the students will stand victorious."

