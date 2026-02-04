With the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) granted to 350,000 Haitians set to expire on February 3, a hearing was held the day prior, in US District Court in Washington, DC, to halt an action by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to end the program.

During the Washington court proceeding, human rights advocates in San Francisco rallied outside the US Immigration Court to denounce the administration’s enforcement agenda and demand sweeping policy changes. They urged officials to extend the deadline for Haitian TPS, to safeguard refugees from all TPS-designated countries, abolish ICE, and end what they described as systemic attacks on immigrant communities, along with anti-immigrant and anti-Black policies within the DHS.

TPS Hearing Temporarily Stalls Deportations of Haitians | Protest at 100 Montgomery St. Demands TPS Protection for Haitians | Haiti Action Committee