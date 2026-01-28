top
Haiti
Haiti
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/2/2026
Haiti San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Emergency! Stop Trump's Racist Deportations of Haitian and All TPS Refugees - Abolish ICE!

Photo with slogan Renew TPS for Haitians with rally & protest date and location
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 02, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Email:
Phone:
510-483-7481
Location Details:
San Francisco Immigration Court
100 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
near corner of Montgomery & Post Streets
Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 340,000 Haitian TPS holders expires on February 3rd. It has already been terminated for refugees from Venezuela and Somalia, and is in danger of being terminated for refugees from Myanmar's repressive military regime and others. Unless the motion for a stay is granted on Feb. 2nd, Haitians could lose their work permits and face ICE deportation thugs starting Feb. 4. TPS is supposed to protect people from returning to unsafe conditions in their home countries. Since the 2004 US-orchestrated coup against the democratic government of President Aristide, Haiti has been completely destabilized under US/UN occupation. A current US State Department travel advisory even warns, “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care.”
 
In today’s Haiti, paramilitary death squads armed with weapons from the United States control large parts of the country, burning, raping and terrorizing the population. Over half the population - 5.7 million Haitians - are facing acute food insecurity; 1.4 million are internally displaced due to violence. This is the situation Donald Trump and Kristi Noem want to force hundreds of thousands of Haitians to return to. Ending TPS for Haitian refugees is just as much a violent attack on human rights as brutal ICE raids across the US. It's a matter of life and death.

Fight Back! Stop Trump/Noem's Racist Attacks on Haitian and All TPS Holders! Abolish ICE!

Sponsored by Haiti Action Committee, Myanmar Student Union, NorCal TPS Coalition, Community Liberation Programs
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 11:04AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code