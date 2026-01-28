Emergency! Stop Trump's Racist Deportations of Haitian and All TPS Refugees - Abolish ICE!

Date:

Monday, February 02, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Email:

Phone:

510-483-7481

Location Details:

San Francisco Immigration Court

100 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

near corner of Montgomery & Post Streets

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 340,000 Haitian TPS holders expires on February 3rd. It has already been terminated for refugees from Venezuela and Somalia, and is in danger of being terminated for refugees from Myanmar's repressive military regime and others. Unless the motion for a stay is granted on Feb. 2nd, Haitians could lose their work permits and face ICE deportation thugs starting Feb. 4. TPS is supposed to protect people from returning to unsafe conditions in their home countries. Since the 2004 US-orchestrated coup against the democratic government of President Aristide, Haiti has been completely destabilized under US/UN occupation. A current US State Department travel advisory even warns, “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care.”



In today’s Haiti, paramilitary death squads armed with weapons from the United States control large parts of the country, burning, raping and terrorizing the population. Over half the population - 5.7 million Haitians - are facing acute food insecurity; 1.4 million are internally displaced due to violence. This is the situation Donald Trump and Kristi Noem want to force hundreds of thousands of Haitians to return to. Ending TPS for Haitian refugees is just as much a violent attack on human rights as brutal ICE raids across the US. It's a matter of life and death.



Fight Back! Stop Trump/Noem's Racist Attacks on Haitian and All TPS Holders! Abolish ICE!



Sponsored by Haiti Action Committee, Myanmar Student Union, NorCal TPS Coalition, Community Liberation Programs