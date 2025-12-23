On December 16, over 100 people from Bay Area faith communities shut down ICE’s San Francisco Field Office at 630 Sansome Street, chaining themselves across the two main entrances to stop ICE from kidnapping community members at their immigration check-ins.

630 Sansome also serves as ICE’s regional headquarters. Between Jan. 20 and June 26, 2,123 people were kidnapped by ICE in what they call the San Francisco "Area of Responsibility." This area includes Northern California, Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan. At least 87% of those kidnapped, or 1,847 people, were arrested in California. At least 433 of them were at some point held in detention at 630 Sansome St.

Rabbi Cat Zavis, Beyt Tikkun Synagogue states, “We call on all people of faith, elected officials and members of the community to step up to stop this system of terror. Accompany our immigrant neighbors to appointments, join community ICE watch efforts, and if you can, put your body on the line to stop these injustices."

Read More

See Also: Judge orders end to ICE courthouse arrests across Northern California, for now