top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

Bay Area Faith Communities Shut Down ICE’s San Francisco Field Office

by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
Call for an End to ICE Kidnappings
Call for an End to ICE Kidnappings
original image (1737x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Over 100 people from Bay Area faith communities shut down ICE’s San Francisco Field Office at 630 Sansome Street this morning, chaining themselves across the two main entrances to stop ICE from kidnapping community members at their immigration check-ins.

 

Between May and October 2025, ICE arrested over 120 immigrants at the San Francisco ICE Field Office and San Francisco immigration court.

 

"We can no longer stand by and watch as our neighbors are disappeared, ripped away from their families and communities. Across all of our religions we are taught to love our neighbors, and not sit idly by in the face of injustice. We have a moral obligation to stop the harm that our government is perpetuating by abducting and disappearing mothers, fathers, spouses and siblings.” - Rev. Rodney Lemery,  Associate Minister at Mount Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church of Walnut Creek.

 

Faith leaders wore religious stolls and held signs stating “People of Faith Choose Love Over Cruelty” as they chained themselves to block two main entrances to the Sansome building. The chains symbolizing the thousands who have been kidnapped and taken away in chains to immigration detention centers. Other community members painted murals on the street that read, “Love Thy Neighbor and Disrupt Injustice.”

 

Since July, hundreds of volunteers from faith communities across the Bay Area have been holding daily vigil,  providing resources and bearing witness, as immigrant members of the community are forced to  line up for hours in the heat and rain waiting for their check-in appointments or court hearings, not knowing whether they'll be kidnapped or make it back home to their families. They provide coffee, information about rapid response legal support, and  prepare people before they enter the building, making sure that their loved ones know what to do if they are taken. They’ve held families through their anguish when their loved ones go in for an immigration appointment and never return. 

 

It is unconscionable that people complying with court appointments, checkins or having their routine greencard and citizenship interviews are being duped into coming into this building, and  ripped from their families and sent from here to the hell of immigration detention.Rev. Deborah Lee, Co-Executive Director of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.


630 Sansome also serves as ICE’s regional headquarters. Between Jan. 20 and June 26, 2,123 people were kidnapped by ICE in what they call the San Francisco "Area of Responsibility." This area includes Northern California, Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan. At least 87% of those kidnapped, or 1,847 people, were arrested in California. At least 433 of them were at some point held in detention at 630 Sansome St.

 

“We call on all people of faith, elected officials and members of the community to step up to stop this system of terror.  Accompany our immigrant neighbors to appointments, join community ICE watch efforts, and if you can, put your body on the line to stop these injustices." – Rabbi Cat Zavis, Beyt Tikkun Synagogue.

 

§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_002-35025-z8a_5586.jpg
original image (1488x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_003-35025-z8a_5593.jpg
original image (1656x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_004-35025-z8a_5608.jpg
original image (1602x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_005-35025-z8b_2448.jpg
original image (1465x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_006-35025-z8a_5609.jpg
original image (1712x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_007-35025-z8b_2454.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_008-35025-z8b_2455.jpg
original image (1249x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_009-35025-z8a_5625.jpg
original image (1614x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_010-35025-z8a_5640.jpg
original image (1628x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_011-35025-z8b_2471.jpg
original image (1200x1954)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_012-35025-z8a_5655.jpg
original image (1200x1657)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_013-35025-z8a_5662.jpg
original image (1758x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_014-35025-z8a_5674.jpg
original image (1620x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_015-35025-z8b_2525.jpg
original image (1441x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_016-35025-z8b_2550.jpg
original image (1200x1643)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_017-35025-z8b_2552.jpg
original image (1563x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_018-35025-z8a_5702.jpg
original image (1826x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_019-35025-z8b_2568.jpg
original image (1769x1200)
§
by Claire Donovan
Tue, Dec 16, 2025 7:33PM
sm_020-35025-z8b_2593.jpg
original image (1737x1200)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code