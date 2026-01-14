San Francisco: Stop ICE Terror and End Trump's War on Venzuela

Date:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

PSL Bay Area

Location Details:

Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco

ON JANUARY 20 - JOIN THE NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN 🚨



On the one year anniversary of Trump taking office for the second time, millions of people across the country will walk out of work and school and take to the streets in opposition to the Trump administration’s racist, billionaire program. Trump has employed ICE and the military as his personal army against the working class at home and abroad in places like Venezuela. We refuse to allow them to operate with impunity!



Answer the call and join us in San Francisco on January 20th.



⏰ January 20th @4pm

📍Civic Center, San Francisco