San Rafael: ICE OUT! Free America Overpass Protest Banner Against Fascism

Date:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

San Rafael Pedestrian Overpass

800 Belle Avenue

San Rafael, CA, 94903



Park on Belle Avenue and safely cross the street at the crosswalk to access the ramp up to the pedestrian walkway.





2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our movement must evolve and escalate. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.



On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service, but walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.



★ We walk away from fascism. ★



★ We walk towards a Free America. ★



★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all. ★



★ Everybody in, nobody out. ★



★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★



We will be holding this visibility event with banners on both sides of the pedestrian walkway specifically supporting Immigrants and Democracy.



A core principle behind all Marin events is a commitment to nonviolent action and no civil disobedience. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values, and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.



