Aptos: Free America Walkout
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free America Coalition
Location Details:
State Park Drive, Aptos
One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, attacks on immigrants, families torn apart, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent. It is time for our communities to escalate as well.
2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our movement must evolve and escalate. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.
On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service, but walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.
★ We walk away from fascism. ★
★ We walk towards a Free America. ★
★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all. ★
★ Everybody in, nobody out. ★
★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/apto...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 17, 2026 12:04PM
