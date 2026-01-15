From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: Stand for Good! Protest March Against Fascism at Lake Merritt
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Starting point:
The Pergola at Lake Merritt
599 El Embarcadero
Oakland, CA 94610
The Pergola at Lake Merritt
599 El Embarcadero
Oakland, CA 94610
Bring signs and banners. Please NO candles.
This is a peaceful demonstration
Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oakland protest info here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-bay/event/883090/
Be The Light that we are all seeking in the darkness.
On Jan 20th we encourage you to participate in the Free America Walkout Event and then convene at Lake Merritt to stand in community with others who fight this regime with non-violent actions of public resistance.
Public actions of non-compliance look different for everyone. We invite you to bring your lantern or flashlight, a sign, noisemaker or whatever moves you.
Stay tuned for updates, we are planning many different activities that include: a march around Lake Merritt for those who need to get in some steps, a Oak4Good t-shirt making station, chalking art activities, and so much more to channel your energy for GOOD.
On Jan 20, Oakland Stands for Good, with a march around Lake Merritt.
Arrive 5pm, start walking by 5:15.
★ We walk away from fascism.★
★ We walk towards a Free America.★
★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all.★
★ Everybody in, nobody out.★
★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★
More information on the FREE AMERICA DAY of ACTION: https://www.freeameri.ca/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-b...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 15, 2026 9:55AM
